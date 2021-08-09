Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department will offer a beginners tennis class for players ages 6-10 years old with no prior experience required beginning Monday, Aug. 16, at the Terry Johnson Tennis Courts at Franklin County High School.

The game-based teaching format is designed to bring kids into the game by allowing them to start playing almost immediately, even if they’ve never held a racquet before.

Using shorter racquets, smaller courts, lower nets, modified scoring and slower balls, new players will be learning the game and having fun as soon as they step on court, said Anne Vansant, Parks’ tennis coordinator.

Players will meet each Monday from 5:30-7 p.m. beginning Aug. 16 through Sept. 13. There will be no class on Labor Day. Each 90-minute session will be divided into a coaching period and competition time on court.

The fee is $50, payable on site by cash or check.

