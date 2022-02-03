Golf has been a big part of Carmello Benassi’s life.
A state champion at Franklin County, he played collegiate golf at Western Kentucky and was a golf professional before retiring.
Now he’s the girls golf coach for Franklin County and Western Hills, and he’s concerned about the changes discussed at Lakeview Park.
The Franklin County Fiscal Court park committee decided at its last meeting on Dec. 7 to present the original master plan for the park to the public.
In that plan, there are 15 bays for a driving range. To Benassi, that’s not enough.
“If this goes through, what it will impact on the future of our kids and golf growth, it will cripple it,” Benassi told The State Journal.
A public hearing where citizens may voice their opinion of the park's master plan will take place Monday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Paul Sawyier Public Library.
“When we’re in a practice session, we have 40 odd hitting stations," Benassi said. "When other schools are there, there’s not enough. With my two teams alone, I have 15 players. Midway has 30. There’s not enough room. There’s just not enough.”
The driving range at Lakeview is used by 11 golf teams — the Frankfort High, Franklin County and Western Hills boys and girls teams, Kentucky State men’s team, Midway University men’s and women’s teams, Second Street and Capital Day boys and girls and Stewart Home School.
A modified plan presented in November included a putting green and chipping green, but the original master plan does not.
“It’s like ‘we’ll have baseball practice but we won’t have hitting practice,’” Benassi said. “It’s the same thing. We can hit, but we can’t putt. That’s the most important part.”
The original master plan had items that were included in a survey available to the public. Benassi said the survey being online cut off some members of the community. A public meeting took place in the spring at Lakeview Park where residents could fill out a paper survey.
Benassi said the athletic directors at the three high schools weren’t notified of the possibility of changes to the driving range.
“The firm has done their job,” Magistrate and park committee member Scotty Tracy said at the committee’s Dec. 7 meeting. “Community engagement, they took the surveys in the park, they’ve done the regional needs assessment, they came back with a proposed plan.
“They’ve done their homework. The community has spoken. We need to move this forward.”
Hitchcock Design Group has designed the plans for the park.
Benassi hopes golf supporters will attend Monday’s hearing.
“I don’t think they’ve got the consensus of Frankfort as a whole,” he said. “They had this little meeting, they got their surveys, that was it.”
Nationally, it is estimated that only ~8% of our population plays golf. It is an expensive sport to participate in, and the courses’ maintenance and operation utilize hundreds of thousands of our scarce tax dollars. It consumes that vast majority of our two major parks in Franklin County, Juniper Hills and Lake View. Golf courses are environmental disasters, requiring huge amounts of pesticides, fertilizers and fossil fuels to maintain them. Why do golfers get so a big piece of the pie of our tax dollars? Because they’re older, and wealthy people with influence.
That doesn’t make it fair. And it certainly doesn’t make it smart.
