Facing Berea for the second time this season, Frankfort High’s girls basketball team improved 14 points against the Lady Pirates Thursday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
That left FHS two points shy of a win as the Lady Panthers lost 50-49 in their final game of the regular season.
“We played really well,” FHS coach Deron Norman said, “and we led for a lot of the game.”
When the two teams met Jan. 16 in the 11th Region All “A” Classic, Berea won 52-37.
Frankfort was ahead at the first two quarter breaks, 12-9 and 25-23, but Berea took a 41-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
“In the third quarter we had some breakdowns on defense,” Norman said. “We let them enter the ball where they wanted, and we got beat on the backdoor play.
“But these girls, like they have all year, when they got in their press they made a run. After that it was the bounce of the ball.”
The Lady Pirates extended their lead to 10 points, 48-38, with 4:09 left in the game, but FHS went on a 10-0 run to tie the game with nine seconds remaining.
A foul on Frankfort sent Berea’s Madison Howell to the line, and she made two free throws with 8.8 seconds left.
FHS went 1-for-3 from the foul line in the final nine seconds as Berea escaped with a one-point win.
“I have no problem with that,” Norman said. “We gave ourselves a chance to win, and the girls gave a good effort.
“We finished the regular season with a winning record, and it’s the 11th time in school history the team has had a winning record.”
Tianna Mitchell scored 21 points for FHS, and Jamya Chenault was in double figures with 18 points.
Madison Howell scored a game-high 25 points for Berea (16-13).
FHS takes a 14-13 record into the 41st District Tournament, where it will face Great Crossing Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Franklin County.
“I think the flu bug cost us a couple games, but those things happen,” Norman said. “We were close in a lot of games, and we battled. They did a good job, and I’m proud of them.”
BEREA (50) — Isis Rodgers 1, Maddy King 3, Chesney Lovins 9, Alexis Newman 8, Madison Howell 25, Mackenzie Howell 4.
FRANKFORT (49) — Madison Close 2, Rhealee Ellis 6, Brianna Walker 2, Tianna Mitchell 21, Jamya Chenault 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.