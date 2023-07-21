When Tony Bergeron submitted his resume to be the head boys basketball coach at Franklin County, he heard from FCHS Principal Chris Tracy about an hour later.
On Friday, Bergeron was introduced as the new head coach at a meeting with players and parents in the FCHS library.
Bergeron, who has coached high school basketball for over 20 years, spent last year at First Love Christian Academy in Pennsylvania.
“When I get a resume from someone who’s that far away, my first thought is ‘why do they want to come here?'” Tracy said.
A visit to Central Kentucky had impressed Bergeron and his family.
“Frankly, I didn’t know much about it,” he said about the position at FCHS. “A month ago we were moving my son into Lexington. We just really like the area. I saw this opening and I went and sent my resume. Mr. Tracy called about an hour after getting it. We talked, and that got the ball rolling.”
Bergeron’s son is Tre Mitchell, a member of the Kentucky basketball team who transferred from West Virginia this summer. Bergeron and his wife, Erin, have six children.
When Tracy called Bergeron after receiving his resume, Bergeron was in Orlando, Florida, where one of his daughters was playing in a volleyball tournament.
“We talked for about an hour and a half, two hours, and even though I hadn’t dug deep into his resume yet, all we talked about were the kids,” Tracy said.
Bergeron said his family was looking to move south.
“I find out this job is open, I throw a resume at it,” he said. “About an hour later I get a phone call from Mr. Tracy, and we just talked about an hour and a half, two hours. I said, ‘listen, I can tell you this, my kind of thing is I’m in the kid helping business.’ That’s what I do. I’ve been doing it for 20 years. I’m pretty good at it. I like it; I enjoy it.”
Bergeron said he’s coached 650 high school games over 20 years, and all the schools but one have been nationally ranked. First Love Christian Academy fielded six teams last year. He oversaw all six teams and coached the top two.
“I know basketball,” Bergeron said. “I come from Springfield, Mass. We created it. From what people tell me, the state of Kentucky thinks they’ve created it. So this is an easy marriage, there’s no doubt.
“I love the game, I love to work with kids through the game. And I don’t care how good you are. It doesn’t matter to me. We’ll get better. But I do care how hard you want to work. And I can tell you guys all right now I don’t know anything about yesterday here, I don’t know about the past here because none of that affects what we’re doing moving forward.”
The Flyers went 11-18 last season. Bergeron replaces Jonathan Moore, who resigned over the summer. Bergeron will also be teaching PE at Franklin County.
“I walk in with the bar set extremely high, extremely high,” he said. “You’re going to have to be a well-rounded person or you’re not going to work in this program. You can’t be great on the court and come up short in the classroom. You can’t act like a knucklehead in the streets of Frankfort but be successful in these hallways. It’s not going to work.
“You want to be great, it’s got to bleed through everything you do, and what I’m looking for is a great effort, a great approach, and we’ll get better.”
Bergeron said he already has keys to the gym and is ready to get started.
“I am super excited,” he said. “People tell me you guys absolutely love basketball. We’ll see because I love this game. It’s going to be very difficult to match my passion. If you do we’re going to be nothing but successful.”
