LEXINGTON — Basketball is back in the Bluegrass.

The University of Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball teams were officially introduced during Big Blue Madness Friday night at Rupp Arena.

101522.BigBlueMadness_submitted.png

Daimion Collins throws down a dunk during Big Blue Madness Friday night at Rupp Arena. (Les Nicholson photo)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription