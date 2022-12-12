When your team is shorthanded you need your top guys to perform. Western Hills’ wrestling team got that from its leaders on Saturday at the Frankfort Duals. Western Hills finished the day with a 3-2 team record and a fourth-place finish.

Western Hills' Alex Whitt works a pin against No. 17 ranked Alex Sauss of Bullitt East Saturday in the Frankfort Duals at Franklin County. Whitt went 5-0 on the day. (Photo submitted) 

Sophomore Alex Whitt had a big day, winning two matches against top 20 ranked opponents on his way to a 5-0 day in the 138-pound weight class. 

