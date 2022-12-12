When your team is shorthanded you need your top guys to perform. Western Hills’ wrestling team got that from its leaders on Saturday at the Frankfort Duals. Western Hills finished the day with a 3-2 team record and a fourth-place finish.
Sophomore Alex Whitt had a big day, winning two matches against top 20 ranked opponents on his way to a 5-0 day in the 138-pound weight class.
Early in the day Whitt had a rematch with No. 17 Alex Sauss of Bullitt East. Whitt and Sauss met three times last season with Sauss the winner of two before Whitt won their semi-state matchup.
Whitt started off Saturday’s match with five quick points before Sauss countered with five of his own. From that point on it was all Whitt until his eventual pin in the third period.
Later in the day Whitt took on No. 13 Braydon Kessinger of Spencer County. Whitt came out on a mission earning a 19-4 technical fall over Kessinger.
Junior Kelton Bailey also finished the day 5-0 in the 126-pound weight class with a dominant performance over No. 10 Leydon Nelson of Harrison County.
"Alex and Kelton came into the day not feeling great but never once thought about not competing today,” WHHS coach Sean House said. “They never shy away from the top guys in the state and really gutted out some great performances. They are setting a great example for the other kids on our team and we look forward to seeing them excel for the remainder of the year."
Junior James Rhody continued his winning ways, posting a 4-1 record in the 157-pound weight class. Football standout Travis Reason earned his first varsity victory in the 190-pound weight class.
Western Hills will compete in the Commodore Duals Saturday at Tates Creek.
