Western Hills’ football team needed a district win, and that’s what the Wolverines got last week, beating Henry County 46-45 in double overtime.

WHHS junior Jason Rogers rushed for two touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass and scored twice on two-point conversions, and for that he has been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.

Rogers, who has been playing football since he was 4 years old, is in his third year on the WHHS varsity team.

He is the son of Katrisha Waldridge and Jason Rogers Sr.

SJ: What other sports do you play?

Rogers: Basketball, track, and if not track I’ll do baseball.

SJ: What’s your favorite sport and why?

Rogers: Football. I like hitting people, and it gives me an adrenaline rush. I feel like me the most when I play football, and it comes more easily to me, more natural.

SJ: You’ve played quarterback, running back and receiver on offense this season. What do you see as your role on the team?

Rogers: Pretty much everything, but the main thing is receiver.

SJ: What’s your favorite sports memory?

Rogers: Actually it was last year in practice. I was dropping everything and getting upset with myself. I started to walk off, just separate myself, and Wan’Dale (Robinson) came over and said ‘I don’t know why you’re tripping. You're 95% better than the people you go up against.’ He said, ‘I know you said you don’t always give 110%, but if you put forth the effort, concentrated on it, you could be one of the best players on the field.’ That helped give me a different perspective on football.

SJ: Who has had the biggest influence on your athletic career?

Rogers: Probably my mom and dad. They’re always there, and they both played sports. When I was younger they threw me into a lot of sports to see which I was good at. Dad wanted me to play football. Mom didn’t like the idea of me getting hit, but I did pretty good, so I focused on that, concentrated on that.

