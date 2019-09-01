Leading just 6-0 at halftime, Frankfort’s football team scored four touchdowns in the second half and defeated Paris 35-14 Saturday night in the Dan Cummins Bourbon Bowl at Bourbon County.
FHS was leading 6-0 late in the second quarter when the game was stopped because of inclement weather.
When play resumed, the Panthers scored 22 points in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Frankfort’s first touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Azeno Williams in the first quarter.
In the third quarter, Charlie Ellis scored on a 58-yard interception return and 90-yard run, and Sam Davis threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Ronnie Moore. Davis completed a pass to Elijah Walker for a two-point conversion after one touchdown, and Reed Miklavcic kicked the extra point on the other two.
Paris scored midway through the fourth quarter to make the score 28-6, but FHS answered with a screen pass from Davis to Ellis that went 38 yards for a touchdown with Miklavcic kicking the PAT.
Davis is a transfer from Anderson County who recently joined the team.
“We moved Charlie to play the slot,” FHS coach Craig Foley said. “Sam Davis came in to start at quarterback, and Ellis is more of a slot player.”
Ellis was named the Most Valuable Player of the game.
Frankfort had 234 rushing yards and 177 passing yards.
“We could have been up 28-0 in the first half, but we made a couple mistakes,” Foley said. “We made some adjustments in the long delay we had, and we came out and played more like Frankfort High after that.”
Frankfort (1-1) plays at home Friday against Fairdale.