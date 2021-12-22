Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s girls basketball team rallied in the second half to beat Rowan County 57-50 Tuesday in the Queen of the Commonwealth at Bullitt East.

The Lady Flyers trailed 33-27 at halftime but outscored Rowan County 16-7 in the third quarter to take a 43-40 lead going into the fourth quarter.

FCHS’ leading scorers were Patience Laster with 14 points and Dorothy Gorman with 12.

Rounding out the scoring were Nevaeh Carter with nine points, Jazmin Chambers and Jhaven Meade with six points each, Cameryn Ridderikhoff with five, Leia Hogan with three, and Rachel Shropshire with two points.

Laster had nine rebounds, Chamber had four steals, and Carter had five assists.

FCHS plays Russell Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in its final game of the tournament.

