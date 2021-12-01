Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Trailing 25-24 at halftime, Franklin County’s girls basketball team outscored Central 34-22 in the second half to take a 58-47 victory Tuesday at FCHS.

It was the season opener for the Lady Flyers.

Franklin County’s Cameryn Ridderikhoff went 5-for-6 from the field, including 3-for-3 on 3-pointers, to finish with a team-high 17 points.

FCHS’ Patience Laster posted a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Nevaeh Carter had nine points, eight assists and six steals.

Also scoring for the Lady Flyers were Jhaven Meade and Jazmin Chambers with six points each, Juliana Frazee with four points, and Dorothy Gorman with three. Meade also had 11 rebounds.

FCHS plays in the Independence Bank Tip-Off Classic this weekend at Owensboro Catholic, taking on Webster County Friday and Meade County Saturday.

