A big second quarter sent Tuskegee’s football team to a 36-10 win over Kentucky State Saturday at Alumni Stadium.
The Golden Tigers led just 10-3 after the first quarter but outscored KSU 20-0 in the second quarter to lead 30-3 at halftime.
Tuskegee was held to a field goal on its opening drive after a big stop by Kentucky State’s Jaylen Johnson. Mason Molique tied the game at 3-3 on a 22-yard field goal with 3:57 left in the first quarter, but the Golden Tigers scored with six seconds left in the period to go ahead 10-3 at the end of the first quarter.
The Golden Tigers scored three times in the second quarter, twice on offense and once on an interception return, to take a 30-3 lead at halftime.
“We have to be able to sustain drives and on defense get off of the field when we need to be,” KSU head coach Felton Huggins Jr. said. “We know they are going to make plays, but we have to respond a little bit better when adversity strikes."
Out the gate, KSU quarterback Christian Perez connected with Keke McFadden on a 4-yard touchdown pass at 11:28 in the third quarter for McFadden’s first touchdown as a Thorobred. Tuskegee added three points on a field goal late in the third.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Tuskegee made a field goal to score the final points of the day.
Perez passed for 100 yards and a touchdown. Jaden Hale was KSU’s leading receiver with 52 yards on five receptions.
Roman Hernandez led the Thorobreds with three solo and five assisted tackles for a total of 5.5 tackles.
As a team, Kentucky State had six tackles for a loss of 32 yards, led by one 10-yard tackle for a loss by Jimmy Edmonds. His teammate Jeremiah Owens had 1.5 tackles for a loss of 9 yards. They both recorded one sack each for a total of 17 yards.
Kentucky State (1-1) plays its first road game of the season when it faces Allen Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina.
