A big second quarter sent Tuskegee’s football team to a 36-10 win over Kentucky State Saturday at Alumni Stadium.

The Golden Tigers led just 10-3 after the first quarter but outscored KSU 20-0 in the second quarter to lead 30-3 at halftime.

091323.KSU_KSU photo.jpg

Kentucky State players huddle during Saturday's home football game with Tuskegee at Alumni Stadium. Tuskegee won 36-10. (Kentucky State Athletics photo)

