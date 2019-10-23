Whether running through the darkened streets of Frankfort in costume or slapping high fives at the finish line, the annual Black Cat Chase 5K has become a family affair for Frankfort resident Bonnie Clements, who will be volunteering at her 27th race on Friday.
An avid runner, she first ran the race in 1987, when it was held at Collins Lane School, and placed third in her age group.
“Eventually, I had to have knee surgery and gave up running, but I would help out more at the finish line or walk the race with my family and/or friends,” said the state government retiree, who has worked part-time at the YMCA as a fitness instructor since 1984. “Over the years my children and now my grandchildren have participated in the race as well.”
The Black Cat Chase 5K, which started with just a single card table to hand out race packets, has grown to become one of the region’s most popular races and the capital city’s largest 5K with more than 2,000 participants.
The family-friendly festivities, which begin at 6 p.m. at the Frankfort YMCA, feature Halloween music and costumes. As the race name implies, runners and walkers “chase” a costumed black cat from the starting line through downtown around the Capitol to the finish near on Broadway.
“When I see the black cat in its costume going around hugging the kids, high fiving the adults, dancing to the music, which makes everyone smile, it just warms my heart,” Clements explained.
It’s the uniqueness of the race, which draws runners and walkers of all ages and skill levels, that sets it apart from other 5Ks. The YMCA also offers free child care while parents enjoy the evening. In fact, when Clements’ grandchildren — Mia Newton, 13, Nicolas Newton, 12, and Avery Collins, 8 — were younger they had so much fun at the Y that they didn’t want to leave when she came to pick them up.
For nearly three decades, Clements has volunteered at the race because the money raised goes toward the YMCA’s Annual Giving Campaign, which helps assist with memberships, sports lessons, activities and child care.
“I like volunteering and doing things to benefit the community. For the Black Cat Chase, it’s because I love the Y,” she told The State Journal. “The YMCA mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all. The race is part of that mission.”
The Black Cat Chase 5K steps off at 7 p.m. Registration is $35 until the night of the race. To register for the race, visit https://ymcacky.org/blackcatchase.
Clements is looking forward to seeing the smiling faces of the school teams, families and young ones in strollers being pushed by their parents, along with the runners she has cheered on for decades.
“I hope people will be a part of this worthy cause,” she added.