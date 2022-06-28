Gather your friends, family and co-workers, dress up in your best Halloween costumes and join us Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. in the heart of downtown Frankfort for the YMCA’s Black Cat Chase 5K, presented by Whitaker Bank. Early registration is now open. 

“Proceeds from the race will benefit the Frankfort YMCA's annual campaign which provides financial assistance for memberships and programs to local children and families in need. Your support helps guarantee that everyone – regardless of their circumstances or ability to pay — can belong at the Y,” said Paula Anderson, YMCA of Central Kentucky President and CEO.

black cat 2019 6.JPG

Luigi and friends take off down Broadway during the Black Cat Chase 5k Fun Run/Walk in Downtown Frankfort in this 2019 State Journal file photo.

Save $15 when you sign up between July 1-31. In-person and virtual options plus signups available for those that want to participate as a team. Each participant will receive a long-sleeve commemorative performance shirt with registration. Awards will also be given out for top individual and team finishers and best costumes.

“This Frankfort fall tradition is an event that we at Whitaker Bank look forward to, and we invite all runners, walkers, and YMCA supporters to join us on Oct. 28 to fill the streets of downtown Frankfort. We hope to see you there!” said Mary Cardwell, Whitaker Bank, Frankfort Area Operations Officer.

For more information and to register, visit ymcacky.org/blackcatchase.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription