083121.CapitalClassic Black_submitted.jpg

Sarah Black won the Capital Classic Invitational on Aug. 5 at the Frankfort Country Club. With Black is Bruce Brown, golf pro at the Frankfort Country Club. (Photo submitted)

The 57th annual Capital Classic Invitational women’s golf tournament was played Aug. 5 at the Frankfort Country Club.

Sarah Black won the tournament with a gross score of 76, and Cynthia Powell took first low net in the championship flight.

Other top finishers were Teena Freibert, low gross in the first flight; Allie Berry, low net in the first flight; Teresa Ellis, low gross in the second flight; Sandi Morgan, low net in the second flight; Lee Bell, low gross in the third flight; and Donna Essert, low net in the third flight.

