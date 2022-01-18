012222.SBallFH. Blair_submitted.jpg

Katelyn Blair, a graduate of Berea College, has been named the head softball coach at Frankfort High.. (Photo submitted)

Katelyn Blair has been hired as the head softball coach at Frankfort High School.

She replaces TJ Gaines, who resigned after five years as head coach. His tenure included the 2020 season, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blair is a 2012 graduate of Rockcastle County, where she was a five-year starting pitcher. She attended Berea College, where she majored in political science and child development.

She was a four-year starter for the Berea College softball team as a pitcher/utility player and finished her pitching career holding the school record for innings pitched and as runner-up for career strikeouts, wins, shutouts and career ERA.

Berea appeared in the Small College World Series in 2015, entering as the 10th ranked team, and finished as national runner-up.

After graduating from Berea in 2016, Blair served as assistant softball coach at Frederick Douglass and Tates Creek high schools. She was also active in the softball community, providing private lessons and coaching for the local youth league.

Blair and her husband, Matt, moved to Frankfort in August, and she works full-time for the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Blair at the helm of our softball team,” FHS Principal Tyler Reed said. “She brings a level of experience and expertise that will truly move our program to the next level. Frankfort High has a solid core of young athletes, and with Coach Blair’s knowledge of the game, we will see our athletes' skills expanded and the game of softball taught. We look forward to hanging a softball banner in the near future.”

Blair will be in touch with current and prospective players very soon to get all introductions, information and practice underway.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription