Jenna Blanton, center, says it takes a lot to make her mad and leans on her faith to keep her life balanced on and off the softball field. (Eddie Justice | UK Athletics)

 Eddie Justice

Jenna Blanton had not played in a game in two years when she returned to the field in a big way in Kentucky softball’s season-opening 14-4 win over St. John’s.

She had an elbow injury her senior year in high school that limited her to hitting but no fielding. She spent her freshman season at Kentucky in 2022 as a redshirt after undergoing Tommy John surgery after her final high school season to repair ligament damage in her elbow.

