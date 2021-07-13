Tristan Blevins and Lesa Hodge won the City Golf Championships Sunday at Juniper Hill.

Blevins won the men’s championship by one shot over defending champion Barney Sutley.

Blevins shot 67 Saturday and 68 in Sunday’s final round while Sutley shot 68 in both rounds.

Lesa Hodge and Emilie Hill both finished with scores of 152 in the women’s championship flight and Hodge won in a playoff, sinking an eagle putt on the first playoff hole.

This is the first city championship for Hodge, who has won the Juniper Hill club championship multiple times.

Hill led Hodge by a stroke Saturday after shooting 73. On Sunday, Hill was a shot higher than Hodge with Hodge shooting 78 and Hill a 79.

Darrell Smith, playing in the Blue Flight, shot 143 to win the men’s senior championship, and Becky Bibro, with a score of 165, was the women’s senior champion.

Here are the top finishers, gross and net, in each flight. The men’s championship didn’t give awards for net scores.

MEN

Championship flight: 1. Tristan Blevins 135 (67-68), 2. Barney Sutley 136 (68-68), 3. Sean Crocker 138 (67-71), 4. Sam McNamara 139 (69-70).

Blue Flight: Gross — 1. Darrell Smith 143 (71-72), 2. Mark Keadle 144 (71-73), 3. Brad Nelson, scorecard playoff, 145 (73-72), 4. Dave Hicks 145 (71-74), 5. Troy Woody, scorecard playoff, 150 78-72). Net — 1. Ben Boggs 135, 2. Danny Quire 136.

White Flight: Gross — 1. Chad Wiard 153 (76-77), 2. Donnie Cloud 156 (80-76), 3. Alan Smith 160 (82-78), 4. Kat Veerasethakul 162 (81-81). Net — Keith McNeil 133, 2. Donnie Rodgers 137.

Red Flight: Gross — 1. Steve Dawson 156 (73-83), 2. Paul Hiser, scorecard playoff, 171 (86-85). Net — 1. Terry LaFontaine 137.

WOMEN

Championship Flight: Gross —1. Lesa Hodge, playoff, 152 (74-78), 2. Emilie Hill 152 (73-79), 3. Becky Bibro 165 (86-79). Net: 1. Natalie Britton 154.

First Flight: Gross — 1. Savannah Salchli 164 (87-77), 2. Barbara Reynolds 185 (91-94), 3. Terry Tracey 187 (92-95). Net — 1. Lisa Brewer 157.

