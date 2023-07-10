The Blue Blazers won the Minor League softball tournament Thursday at Lakeview Park. On the front row, from left, are Delilah Howard, Ryleigh Metcalf, Sophia Wheeler, Chloe Winslow, Aliviah Wheeler, Zoey Fisher, Kennedy Owens and Mia Semones. On the back row are assistant coach Sean Fisher, head coach David Semones, Amelia Hodge, Lynlee True , Harper Stratton , Camryn Bevington and assistant coaches Tyler Owens and Adam Warford. (Photo submitted)
The Comets were the runners-up in the Minor League softball tournament Thursday at Lakeview Park. On the front row, from left, are Zyla Henderson, Alana Sanders, Elena Vera and Miya Henderson. On the second row are Annie Overberg. Addison Fraley. Emma Monroe, Abby Wainscott, Journey Blythe, Harper Hazlette and Catherine Osborne. On the back row are Mike Fraley, Chris Monroe, David Guarnieri, Dennis Ellis and Cleo Henderson. Absent from the photo is Sophie Norris. (Photo submitted)
The Blue Blazers won the Minor League softball tournament Thursday, beating the Comets 8-6 in the championship game at Lakeview Park.
The Comets, coming out of the consolation bracket, won Thursday’s first game with a 6-1 decision over the Blue Blazers to force a second game.
Here are the results for the last two nights of the tournament.
THURSDAY
Championship game
Blue Blazers 8, Comets 6
Getting hits for the Blue Blazers were Amelia Hodge, a home run and a single; Lynlee True, a triple and a single; Mia Semones and Kennedy Owens, two singles each; Camryn Bevington, a home run; and Chloe Winslow, Delilah Howard and Ryleigh Metcalf, a single each.
Those with hits for the Comets were Emma Monroe, a triple and a double; Elena Vera, a double and a single; Alana Sanders, Harper Hazelett and Catherine Osborne, a double each; and Annie Overberg and Miya Henderson, a single each.
Comets 6, Blue Blazers 1
For the Comets, getting hits were Alana Sanders, a triple and a double; Emma Monroe and Harper Hazelett, a double and a single each; Addison Fraley, a double; and Abby Wainscott, Annie Overberg, Miya Henderson and Journey Blythe, a single each.
Amelia Hodge hit two singles for the Blue Blazers, Lynlee True hit a double, and Mia Semones, Kennedy Owens, Zoey Fisher and Harper Stratton each hit a single.
WEDNESDAY
Blue Blazers 7, Diamonds 0
Getting hits for the Blue Blazers were Kennedy Owens, a triple and a single; Camryn Bevington, two doubles; Mia Semones, two singles; Harper Stratton, a triple; Amelia Hodge, Aliviah Wheeler and Lynlee True, a double each; and Zoey Fisher and Ryleigh Metcalf, a single each.
Amelia McCoin hit a single for the Diamonds.
Comets 7, Vipers 2
Those with hits for the Comets were Harper Hazelett, a triple and a single; Emma Monroe, a double and a single; Addison Fraley and Cathrine Osborne, a triple each; Journey Blythe, a double; and Alana Sanders, Abby Wainscott and Elena Vera, a single each.
Abby Ward hit a home run for the Vipers, and Bella Perry, Autumn Ward and Ellis Stepp each hit a single.
Comets 9, Diamonds 3
Those with hits for the Comets were Emma Monroe, a triple and a single; Catherine Osborne, a double and a single; Harper Hazelett, Addison Fraley, Annie Overberg and Elena Vera, two singles each; Alana Sanders, a triple; Miya Henderson, a double; and Journey Blythe, a single.
Aubrey Ludwig, hit a triple for the Diamonds, and Mallory Mayes, Amelia McCoin, Callie Atha, Kaydence Robinson, Kara Duncan and Callie Collins each hit a single.
