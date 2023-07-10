The Blue Blazers won the Minor League softball tournament Thursday, beating the Comets 8-6 in the championship game at Lakeview Park.

071223.Blue Blazers_submitted.jpg

The Blue Blazers won the Minor League softball tournament Thursday at Lakeview Park. On the front row, from left, are Delilah Howard, Ryleigh Metcalf, Sophia Wheeler, Chloe Winslow, Aliviah Wheeler, Zoey Fisher, Kennedy Owens and Mia Semones. On the back row are assistant coach Sean Fisher, head coach David Semones, Amelia Hodge, Lynlee True , Harper Stratton , Camryn Bevington and assistant coaches Tyler Owens and Adam Warford. (Photo submitted)

The Comets, coming out of the consolation bracket, won Thursday’s first game with a 6-1 decision over the Blue Blazers to force a second game.

071223.Comets_submitted.jpg

The Comets were the runners-up in the Minor League softball tournament Thursday at Lakeview Park. On the front row, from left, are Zyla Henderson, Alana Sanders, Elena Vera and Miya Henderson. On the second row are Annie Overberg. Addison Fraley. Emma Monroe, Abby Wainscott, Journey Blythe, Harper Hazlette and Catherine Osborne. On the back row are Mike Fraley, Chris Monroe, David Guarnieri, Dennis Ellis and Cleo Henderson. Absent from the photo is Sophie Norris. (Photo submitted)

 
 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription