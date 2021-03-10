Kentuckiana Alliance for Athletes in conjunction with Building Lives Through Sports Network is hosting its annual Bluegrass Showcase & Skills Challenge from 5-8:30 p.m. March 29 at Kentucky State University's Alumni Stadium, 111 Athletic Drive.

The event will feature some of the top football student-athletes from the Kentuckiana area. The showcase and skills challenge will include combine drills, speed school, position specific training/gauntlets and 1-on-1 competition.

Each student-athlete will be able to gain exposure from local media and various recruiting services. In ordinance with the NCAA and NAIA regulations, college coaches may be in attendance. The event will be live-streamed for colleges/universities across the nation.

The re-registration cost for the event is $20; week of event registration costs $35; and walk-up registration cost is $50.

For more information email kentuckiana.aa@gmail.com or call 502-388-5940, 727-482-9729 or 502-773-6035. Register for the event at https://kyinskillschallenge2021.eventbrite.com.

