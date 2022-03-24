Music Party Event Flyer
The Bluegrass Showcase & Skills Challenge high school football camp will be 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Kentucky State University's Alumni Stadium.

The football camp is hosted by Building Lives Through Sports Network, Inc., and will feature high school level student athletes from around the Midwest in the classes of 2022-2025. The cost is $40 through April 1 and $50 the day of. 

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-bluegrass-showcase-skills-challenge-powered-by-bltsn-tickets-256427921817?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

