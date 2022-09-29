The elementary and middle school county championships in cross country took place Wednesday at the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives.

Middle school team champions were Bondurant’s girls and Elkhorn’s boys. Second Street won the boys and girls team titles for grades K-2 and the boys team title for grades 3-5. Good Shepherd won the girls team title for graded 3-5.

