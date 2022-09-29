The elementary and middle school county championships in cross country took place Wednesday at the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives.
Middle school team champions were Bondurant’s girls and Elkhorn’s boys. Second Street won the boys and girls team titles for grades K-2 and the boys team title for grades 3-5. Good Shepherd won the girls team title for graded 3-5.
Individual winners were Second Street’s Jamie Bessinger (middle school girls), The Frankfort Christian Academy’s Marc Ruwet (middle school boys), Second Street’s Emma Varble (3-5 grade girls), TFCA’s Jake Tigges (3-5 grade boys), Second Street’s Rajee Allen (K-2 grade girls) and Elkhorn Middle’s Jayden Oseguera (K-2 grade boys).
All the races were 1,500 meters.
Middle school
Girls: 1. Jamie Bessinger (Second Street) 6:15.70, 2. Gracie Shows (Frankfort Christian Academy) 7:01.10, 3. Campbell Goins (Bondurant) 7:14.30. 4. Dakota Bryant-Perez (B) 7:17.41, 5. Elizabeth Larson (B) 7:26.27, 6. Madelyn McDonie (Elkhorn) 7:33.05, 7. Lauren Pelfrey (E) 7:46.86, 8. Kendall McClain (E) 8:07.29, 9. Harper Shields (B) 9:00.31, 10. Isabella Oseguera (E) 9:07.24, 11. Jasha Phillips (E) 10:04.87, 12. Adaya Clayton (E) 10:27.75, 13. Sarah Peak (Good Shepherd) 10:53.36, 14.Gabriella Roe (E) 12:15.55, 15. Kaycee Ringrose (E) 14:06.79.
Boys: 1. Marc Ruwet (TFCA) 5:45.18, 2. Zhou Yu Bullock (TFCA) 5:46.27, 3. Stephen Donaldson (TFCA) 6:07.17, 4. Brayden Galyon (B) 6:17.72, 5. Collin Camden (B) 6:22.94, 6. Alden Williams (B) 6:53.39, 7. Diego Armstrong (GS) 6:55.62, 8. Landyn Gaines (SS) 7:05.79, 9.Simon Potts (GS) 7:06.79, 10. Connor McCoin (B) 7:10.22, 11. Christian Pieper (B) 7:16.33, 12. Ryder Alvis (E) 7:35.63, 13. Grady Gebhart (SS) 7:36.24, 14. Jeremy Frederick (SS) 7:46.61, 15. Colin Wilson (SS) 8:09.17, 16. Kaysen Gonzales (E) 8:10.61, 17. Leonard Fannin (SS) 8:16.24, 18. Gerrit Hall (Capital Day) 8:16.40, 19. Isaiah Castillo (B) 8:33.05, 20. Gavin Riley (SS) 8:35.11, 21. Ryan Jones (GS) 8:36.45, 22. Sam Potts (GS) 8:36.46, 23. Ayden Slaughter (B) 9:07.68, 24. Garrett Roe (E) 10:11.67, 25. Luke Osborne (GS) 11:15.55, 26. Zane Jaques (GS) 11:23.36.
Grades 3-5
Girls: 1. Emma Varble (SS) 7:23.32, 2. Ruby Harris (GS) 7:46.50, 3. Lily Weldon (E) 7:49.87, 4. Catherine Osborne (GS) 8:04.73, 5. Piper Nowaczewski (GS) 8:07.13, 6. Sofia Almendares (E) 8:07.48, 7. Kennedy McClain (E) 8:17.38, 8. Anna Prible (SS) 8:30.95, 9. Meera Patel (CD) 8:32.55, 10. Perla Perez (SS) 8:34.83, 11. Brayleigh Nolan (GS) 8:36.17, 12. Elie Sanders (GS) 8:37.71, 13. Ona Gillock (GS) 8:45.78, 14. Aubrey Ludwig (SS) 8:51.71, 15. Eleanor Gordley (GS) 9:17.97, 16. Rachel Starkweather (SS) 9:27.63, 17. Haylee Mucci (GS) 9:40.63, 18. Kenasen Spaulding (SS) 9:49.74, 19. Emmalynn Lyons (SS) 9:58.12, 20. Arianna Johnson (SS) 10:06.06, 21. Harper Hazelett (E) 10:15.46, 22. Lucy Redmon (SS) 10:30.33, 23. Nuri Ibrihim (SS) 10:49.23, 24. Aria Dickerson (SS) 12:55.89, 25. Emmy Long-Hammons (SS) 13:05.01, 26. Nora Varble (SS) 13:05.26.
Boys: 1. Jake Tigges (TFCA) 6:13.77, 2. Aiden Elam (SS) 6:18.60, 3. Dylan Womack (E) 6:24.25, 4. Chapman Satterly (SS) 6:27.38, 5. Brendan Shanks (GS) 6:37.64, 6. Eli Wellman (SS) 6:50.56, 7. Raleigh Orange (B) 7:01.28, 8. Asher Scott (GS) 7:13.20, 9. Jake Starkweather (SS) 7:14.82, 10. Ben Sowders (E) 7:15.65, 11. Julian Oseguera (E) 7:19.60, 12. Martin Perez (SS) 7:21.28, 13. Nolan Jones (GS) 7:21.46, 14. Leo Wilder (SS) 7:23.13, 15. William White (E) 7:25.45, 16. Brian Mejia (E) 7:28.25, 17. Ramero Grimes (GS) 7:30.96, 18. William Stafford (E) 7:31.71, 19. Vibhav Gudapati (B) 7:36.15, 20. Xavier Beard (CD) 7:41.36, 21. Demarian Gonzales (E) 7:45.68, 22. Elias Mejia (E) 7:47.30, 23. Jordan Murphy (SS) 7:47.44, 24. Sam Stafford (E) 7:48.47, 25. Michael Johnson (SS) 7:52.3, 26. Ronan Kirkman (SS) 8:10.19, 27. Dominic Harp (TFCA) 8:11.97, 28. Carson Mullins (E) 8:22.84, 29. Jackson May (SS) 8:27.70, 30. Clayton Hettinger (GS) 8:32.76, 31. Henry Green (GS) 8:34.23, 32. Michael Fannin (SS) 8:40.97, 33. Zander McCarthy (E) 9:09.54, 34. Maxwell Stoltz (SS) 9:28.33, 35. Hiatt Risk (B) 9:40.31, 36. Myles Begin (SS) 9:49.69, 37. Riley McCarty (E) 10:30.22, 38. Nolan Mitchell (E) 10:51.16, 39. Donnevin Bunker (SS) 10:54.20, 40. Ty Gaines (SS) 11:00.65, 41. Nicholas Jenkins (SS) 12:36.92.
Grades K-2
Girls: 1. Rajee Allen (SS) 7:45.25, 2. Isabel Willman-Dobner (SS) 7:59.71, 3. Aubrey Varble (SS) 8:02.97, 4. Kara Duncan (SS) 8:03.57, 5. Lena Wolfe (SS) 8:15.77, 6. Swayze Rome (SS) 8:30.70, 7. Vivian Willman-Dobner (SS) 8:36.72, 8. Addy Austin (SS) 8:44.67, 9. Hazel Payne (SS) 8:55.12, 10. Ankita Kasu (TFCA) 9:06.63, 11. Macy Jo Combs (GS) 9:16.58, 12. Caroline Pelosi (GS) 9:26.35, 13. Mackenzie Hettinger (GS) 9:38.91, 14. Roesner Heather (GS) 10:31.44, 15. Harper Elam (SS) 11:18.42, 16. Rosie Lee (SS) 11:58.69, 17. LeAnna Johnson (SS) 12:50.42, 18. Lorelei Kirkman (SS) 13:21.70, 19.Emilia Gearhart (GS) 13:28.35, 20. Isabelle Hensley (E) 13:41.27.
Boys: 1. Jayden Oseguera (E) 7:56.04, 2. Beau Walters (SS) 8:07.56, 3. Grayson Beers (E) 8:12.43, 4. Landen Bunker (SS) 8:24.45, 5. River Rome (SS) 8:29.43, 6. Andrew Gagel (GS) 8:31.58, 7. William Lambirth (CD) 8:33.70, 8. Macray Combs (GS) 8:43.48, 9. Parker Anderson (CD) 9:18.92, 10. Levi Robinson (SS) 9:23.68, 11. Henry Lee (SS) 9:28.98, 12. Rockwell Stoltz (SS) 9:50.66, 13. Ryan Kasu (TFCA) 10:06.22, 14. Wifred Almendares (E) 10:28.86, 15. Zane Austin (SS) 10:31.86, 16. Ezekiel Robinson (SS) 10:37.38, 17. Liam Prible (SS) 10:49.09, 18. William Fannin (SS) 11:36.78, 19. Elam Carrier (SS) 12:37.48, 20. Conner Hansen (SS) 12:55.78, 21. Rowen Mann (GS) 13:04.88, 22. Myles Wilson (SS) 13:16.86, 23. Will Mucci (GS) 14:04.09.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.