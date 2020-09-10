Bondurant’s grades 1-4 boys team and girls grades 5-8 girls team and Good Shepherd’s grades 5-8 boys team won at the middle school cross country meet Wednesday at the State Library and Archives.

Individual winners were Emerie Mitchell in the girls grades 1-4 race in 8:47.62, Abby Vaught in the girls grades 5-8 race in 6:58.06, Asher Scott in the boys grades 1-4 race in 7:58.56, and Ethan Clark in the boys grades 5-8 race in 6:15.88.

Mitchell and Vaught ran unattached, and Scott and Clark ran for Good Shepherd.

The races covered 1,500 meters.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this fall’s middle school races at the State Library and Archives are open only to students who attend school in Franklin County.

Here are the results of the meet.

GIRLS

1-4: 1. Emerie Mitchell (unattached) 8:47.62, 2. Leonna McKeehan (Bondurant) 8:48.03, 3. Ruby Luffy (Good Shepherd) 10:45.21, 4. Krisha Malempati (Bondurant) 10:50.54, 5. Haylee Hazelett (Good Shepherd) 11:01.95, 6. Ellie Sanders (Good Shepherd) 11:23.88, 7. Harpher Hazelett (Good Shepherd) 11:46.33.

5-8: 1. Abby Vaught (unattached) 6:58.06, 2. Holland Riddell (Bondurant) 6:58.98, 3. Ridhi Penmecha (Bondurant) 7:26.99, 4. Julie-Anne Monroe (unattached) 7:33.30, 5. Dakota Bryant-Perez (Bondurant) 7:59.89, 6. Emily Schweickart (Bondurant) 8:38.33, 7. Kiarah Harvey (Bondurant) 9:16.53, 8. Kendall Harper (Bondurant) 9:46.29, 9. Maeher Joshi (Bondurant) 10:19.99, 10. Renaee McKeehan (Bondurant) 10:51.87, 11. Elizabeth Larson (Bondurant) 11:41.69, 12. Taylor Valentine (Bondurant) 11:42.84.

BOYS

1-4: 1. Asher Scott (Good Shepherd) 7:58.56, 2. Baron Schroerlucke (Bondurant) 8:40.96, 3. Clayton Hettinger (Good Shepherd) 8:43.56, 4. Aiden Elam (unattached) 9:14.50, 5. Damion Huff (Bondurant) 9:44.51, 6. Barrett Miley (Bondurant) 9:51.41, 7. Judah Gambino (Bondurant) 9:53.26, 8. Hiatt Risk (Bondurant) 10:03.02, 9. Raleigh Orange (Bondurant) 10:05.97.

5-8: 1. Ethan Clark (Good Shepherd) 6:15.88, 2. Tyler Shanks (Good Shepherd) 6:28.75, 3. Luis Perez (Bondurant) 6:40.55, 4. Kaiden Austin (Bondurant) 6:57.43, 5. Stephane Bebe (Good Shepherd) 7:00.10, 6. James Sebree (Good Shepherd) 7:00.15, 7. Bryan Starkey (unattached) 7:27.84, 8. Gray Scott (Good Shepherd) 7:31.10, 9. Morgan Clark (Good Shepherd) 7:40.33, 10. Manas Garla (Bondurant) 8:07.37, 11. Max Schwaniger (unattached) 8:18.12, 12. Noah Fox (Good Shepherd) 8:21.49, 13. Connor Owens (Bondurant) 8:26.61, 14. Collin Camden (Bondurant) 8:32.09, 15.Usifo Unuakhalu (Good Shepherd) 8:38.14, 16. Elijah Huff (Bondurant) 9:07.04, 17. Lex Lynn (Bondurant) 9:33.84, 18. Lincoln Harrod (Bondurant) 9:47.82.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription