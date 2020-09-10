Bondurant’s grades 1-4 boys team and girls grades 5-8 girls team and Good Shepherd’s grades 5-8 boys team won at the middle school cross country meet Wednesday at the State Library and Archives.
Individual winners were Emerie Mitchell in the girls grades 1-4 race in 8:47.62, Abby Vaught in the girls grades 5-8 race in 6:58.06, Asher Scott in the boys grades 1-4 race in 7:58.56, and Ethan Clark in the boys grades 5-8 race in 6:15.88.
Mitchell and Vaught ran unattached, and Scott and Clark ran for Good Shepherd.
The races covered 1,500 meters.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this fall’s middle school races at the State Library and Archives are open only to students who attend school in Franklin County.
Here are the results of the meet.
GIRLS
1-4: 1. Emerie Mitchell (unattached) 8:47.62, 2. Leonna McKeehan (Bondurant) 8:48.03, 3. Ruby Luffy (Good Shepherd) 10:45.21, 4. Krisha Malempati (Bondurant) 10:50.54, 5. Haylee Hazelett (Good Shepherd) 11:01.95, 6. Ellie Sanders (Good Shepherd) 11:23.88, 7. Harpher Hazelett (Good Shepherd) 11:46.33.
5-8: 1. Abby Vaught (unattached) 6:58.06, 2. Holland Riddell (Bondurant) 6:58.98, 3. Ridhi Penmecha (Bondurant) 7:26.99, 4. Julie-Anne Monroe (unattached) 7:33.30, 5. Dakota Bryant-Perez (Bondurant) 7:59.89, 6. Emily Schweickart (Bondurant) 8:38.33, 7. Kiarah Harvey (Bondurant) 9:16.53, 8. Kendall Harper (Bondurant) 9:46.29, 9. Maeher Joshi (Bondurant) 10:19.99, 10. Renaee McKeehan (Bondurant) 10:51.87, 11. Elizabeth Larson (Bondurant) 11:41.69, 12. Taylor Valentine (Bondurant) 11:42.84.
BOYS
1-4: 1. Asher Scott (Good Shepherd) 7:58.56, 2. Baron Schroerlucke (Bondurant) 8:40.96, 3. Clayton Hettinger (Good Shepherd) 8:43.56, 4. Aiden Elam (unattached) 9:14.50, 5. Damion Huff (Bondurant) 9:44.51, 6. Barrett Miley (Bondurant) 9:51.41, 7. Judah Gambino (Bondurant) 9:53.26, 8. Hiatt Risk (Bondurant) 10:03.02, 9. Raleigh Orange (Bondurant) 10:05.97.
5-8: 1. Ethan Clark (Good Shepherd) 6:15.88, 2. Tyler Shanks (Good Shepherd) 6:28.75, 3. Luis Perez (Bondurant) 6:40.55, 4. Kaiden Austin (Bondurant) 6:57.43, 5. Stephane Bebe (Good Shepherd) 7:00.10, 6. James Sebree (Good Shepherd) 7:00.15, 7. Bryan Starkey (unattached) 7:27.84, 8. Gray Scott (Good Shepherd) 7:31.10, 9. Morgan Clark (Good Shepherd) 7:40.33, 10. Manas Garla (Bondurant) 8:07.37, 11. Max Schwaniger (unattached) 8:18.12, 12. Noah Fox (Good Shepherd) 8:21.49, 13. Connor Owens (Bondurant) 8:26.61, 14. Collin Camden (Bondurant) 8:32.09, 15.Usifo Unuakhalu (Good Shepherd) 8:38.14, 16. Elijah Huff (Bondurant) 9:07.04, 17. Lex Lynn (Bondurant) 9:33.84, 18. Lincoln Harrod (Bondurant) 9:47.82.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.