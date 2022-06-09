Bondurant logo.jpg

Bondurant Middle School is hosting a basketball camp for girls in the fourth through eighth grades.

The camp will be June 20-24 from 8-11:30 a.m. each day at Bondurant Middle School.

The cost is $25, and campers will receive a T-shirt. Bondurant's coaching staff will be the instructors.

For more information contact garypreece15@gmail.com or 859-489-8182.

