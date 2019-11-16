The Bondurant Middle School wrestling team traveled to Anderson County Nov. 2 to compete in the Anderson County Mustang Brawl. This year’s tournament drew a total of 236 wrestlers.
BMS took 12 wrestlers to this tournament and had one wrestler medal, Kelton Bailey, who placed 4th in the 105-pound weight class while going 5-2 on the day.
BMS’ Cameron Drew, Gray Scott, Alex Whitt, Manzeke Villagaray and James Rhody all finished in the top eight of their weight classes.
“I am very proud of our young team,” Western Hills assistant wrestling coach Chad Greenwell said. “We scheduled this event in order to get the kids on the mat as early as possible.
“I challenged the kids to give me 100% effort and not worry about wins and losses; they came in loose, confident, and put together some good matches. We can build on this.”
BMS wrestlers results: 70 pounds, Jacob Moore 0-2, Nicholas Stephens 0-2; 80 pounds, Cameron Drew 2-2, Gray Scott 2-2; 98 pounds, Austin Carrier 1-2, Alex Whitt 3-2, Max Gleason 0-2; 105 pounds, Kelton Bailey 5-2; 113 pounds, Manzeke Villagaray 2-2; 130 pounds, James Rhody 2-2, Ethan Baker 0-2; 168 pounds, Isaiah Barnes 0-2.