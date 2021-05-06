Bondurant logo.jpg

The Bondurant Middle School track and field team is holding a fundraiser, Walk/Runathon, Saturday at the Western Hills track.

Team members will run and/or walk as many laps as they can in an hour, and they are taking pledges per lap. People can also donate a flat rate.

All proceeds will go to the BMS track and field program.

The track opens Saturday at 9 a.m. Laps will start at 10 a.m. and conclude at 11 a.m.

Spectators are encouraged to attend. Awards will be given for most laps, and there will also be eighth grade recognition. Concessions will be available.

