Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.