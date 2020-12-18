LEXINGTON — Franklin County's football team might have trouble playing the underdog role anymore.
The Flyers, facing a state finalist from last year for the second week in a row, went to the wire against Boyle County Friday in the Class 4A championship game of the 2020 UK Orthopaedic State Football Finals before the Rebels won 31-28 in overtime at Kroger Field.
Tied 28-28 at the end of regulation, FCHS held Boyle County to a field goal in overtime. When the Flyers got the ball in OT, a pass by Nick Broyles on fourth down was tipped by Boyle's Luke Sheperson and fell incomplete.
"The kids left their guts out there," FCHS coach Eddie James said. "I thought I might cry, but I haven't. There's no reason to cry."
FCHS played defending state champion Johnson Central last week and won 20-12. Johnson Central had defeated Boyle County 21-20 in last year's state championship game.
The Rebels (11-0), who had the ball first in overtime, took their only lead of the game when Jackson Smith kicked a 23-yard field goal for a 31-28 advantage in the extra period.
FCHS lost five yards on its first play in overtime, and after an incomplete pass, Broyles completed an 11-yard pass to Fred Farrier II.
That left the Flyers facing fourth and goal from the 4-yard line.
They elected to go for the win, but the tipped pass ended the game with Boyle winning its ninth state championship.
Friday was Franklin County's first appearance in the state championship game.
"College uprights are a little tighter (than high school uprights)," James said about the decision not to kick a field goal, "and we've been strong on offense all year. Justin (Haddix, Boyle's head coach) said it was the perfect play call. His kid just made a great play."
It was a game that featured plenty of great plays that had fans cheering and players celebrating.
While the vast majority of media picked Boyle County to win, the Flyers started Friday's game as they did against Johnson, poised and ready to take control early.
They did that, with Boyle going three and out on its first possession and FCHS scoring when it got the ball.
The first touchdown came on a 4-yard run by Kaden Moorman, and FCHS led 7-0 after the first quarter.
"It was just another team," FCHS' Braedyn Tracy said about the team's lack of nerves. "We prepared for them well, and coming in that was our mindset."
The teams traded touchdowns for nearly the whole game.
Boyle's Will McDaniel scored twice in the second quarter on runs of 4 and 3 yards. Sandwiched between those two scores was a 1-yard touchdown run by FCHS' Peyton Ledford.
The game was tied 14-14 at halftime.
Boyle was on the verge of taking its first lead, facing fourth and one at the FCHS 1-yard line with just over 7 minutes left in the fourth quarter and the game tied 21-21.
Franklin County's defense held, and the Flyers took over at their own 1-yard line. The offense responded with a 99-yard scoring drive, capped by a 6-yard touchdown run by Moorman for a 28-21 advantage.
Broyles started the drive with a 36-yard run on the first play, and he had passes of 25 yards to Zack Claudio, 20 yards to Tracy and 12 yards to Moorman.
FCHS' defense came up big near the end of regulation, when Blair Tate blocked a field goal attempt by Smith with 34 seconds left in the game.
That left score tied at 28-28 and set up the overtime drama.
"This is a special group of guys," said James, who's in his fourth year as head coach. "This is the first group to go through with me for four years.
"When I was hired there were four applicants. Now there would be 40, and it's because these kids have raised the level of expectations.
"This is a championship caliber team, and we were a fingertip away from a state championship. We could have gone for the field goal, but I didn't want to keep battling them over 10 yards.
"We held them to a field goal," he added. "We want to be aggressive, and we went for it. I thought we executed the play, but their kid just made a play."
Broyles hit Claudio with a 19-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to put the Flyers up 21-14. Scoring in the fourth quarter were Boyle's Jagger Gillis on a 4-yard run to tie the game at 21-21, Moorman, and Coleman Clark on a 59-yard pass from Gillis to tie the game at 28-28 with 3:51 left.
FCHS' Owen Powell and Smith both went 4-for-4 on extra points.
The Flyers end the year at 9-2 and have a 20-3 record over the past two seasons.
"Things didn't go our way at the end," said Tracy, a junior. "We'll be back next year, though."
