When the season began, there were a few questions surrounding Boyle County.
Sure, the Rebels were going to be good, and the talent that returned from a team that reached the state finals in 2019 was enough to rank them among the very best teams in Class 4A.
But would Boyle be able to fill the holes left by the loss of 18 seniors from the team that lost by a single point to Johnson Central in the title game?
Could the Rebels make a smooth transition from the coach who turned the program from doormat to dynasty?
And would it all come together to give them a chance to win the championship they just missed last season?
Yes, yes and yes.
Boyle (10-0) is right back where it was a year ago, undefeated and largely unchallenged as it returns to Kroger Field, this time to play Franklin County on Friday for the 4A championship at the 2020 UK Orthopaedic State Football Finals.
The Rebels have run roughshod over their competition, winning their nine contested games by an average score of 49-9 and triggering the running-clock rule in seven of them. Their largest margin of victory came in their most recent game, a 55-0 rout of Hopkinsville in last week’s semifinal round.
Now they are back in the finals for the third time in four years and the 11th time overall, all since 1999.
Justin Haddix, whose Corbin team lost to Boyle in the 2017 3A final, was hired by Boyle in January to replace Chuck Smith, who led the Rebels to six of their eight championships. Haddix, who played quarterback at Breathitt County and Western Kentucky and coached at Perry County Central and Corbin, made no wholesale changes in his first season at Boyle.
The Rebels have put up gaudy numbers in a balanced offense, averaging 214 passing yards and 203 rushing yards per game. They have scored more than 50 points five times and have surpassed 500 yards three times.
The fast-paced offense is driven by Jagger Gillis, a tall, agile quarterback whose goal is to get the next play off within 15 seconds after the end of the previous play. Boyle averages 49 offensive plays per game, up from 45 last season.
And it clicks thanks in large part to a large and mobile offensive unit that has blended three returning starters with two talented newcomers. Center Jake Hester, guards Zach Mason and Paul Brown and tackles Caleb Edmiston and Andrew Hardwick tip the scales at an average of 254 pounds each, and all but Hester are at least 6 feet tall.
Gillis, who transferred from Anderson County to Boyle for his senior season. has completed 70% of his passes for 1,869 yards with 24 touchdowns and only one interception, and he is the Rebels’ second-leading rusher with 330 yards and 11 TDs.
Three receivers have more than 20 receptions each, led by Cole Lanter with 34 catches for 593 yards and nine touchdowns and Luke Sheperson with 24 catches for 576 yards and seven TDs.
Rushing leader Will McDaniel has run for 1,023 yards and 19 touchdowns, and he has caught 21 passes for 293 yards and three TDs.
Boyle also has one of the state’s top kicker-punters in Jackson Smith, who has made 50 of 54 extra point attempts and three of four field goal attempts.
Boyle returned only three starters on defense — two fewer than on offense — but has constructed a unit that held seven opponents to one touchdown or less and allowed 166 yards per game and that includes five two-way starters.
Linebackers Coleman Clark, Sheperson and Dalton Stone lead the team in tackles with 43, 43 and 41. Defensive end Tommy Ziesmer, a stellar sophomore who already has a handful of Division I offers, has 40. Clark has 12 tackles for loss and six sacks, and Ziesmer has 13 tackles for loss and six sacks.
The Rebels are extremely effective against the run. They have allowed more than 50 rushing yards only three times this season and have not given up more than 88 yards on the ground in any game.
They have also been effective at pressuring and sacking quarterbacks. However, they have been hurt by teams that can throw the ball deep. Louisville Christian passed for 294 yards in a 56-21 loss in which the score was tied at 21-all early in the second half, and Lexington Catholic had 406 passing yards in a second-round playoff game Boyle won 49-41 after leading 28-3 at halftime.
Mike Marsee covers Boyle County for The (Danville) Advocate-Messenger.
