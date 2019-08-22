For the first 40 minutes Thursday, Frankfort and Anderson County’s boys soccer teams played on even terms.
When the game ended, FHS (4-0) had a 6-0 victory in the first round of the Rotary Capital City Classic at Sower Soccer Complex.
“Anderson County brought a lot of energy and outplayed us, probably, to start,” Frankfort coach Brad Kennedy said.
The Panthers opened the scoring with just 14 seconds left in the first half when Reed Miklavcic scored to give FHS a 1-0 lead at the break.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and began playing the style we have been practicing, the style we’ve been working on,” Kennedy said.
The result was five more goals in the second half. Ethan Vermillion scored three for the hat trick, Miklavcic added another score, and exchange student Leopold Wolf, playing in his first match of the season, also had a goal.
Miklavcic, Wolf, McClain Barber and Carter Gilbert had assists.
“I’m pleased with the way we adapted and evolved in the second 40 minutes,” Kennedy said. “We asked some guys to do some different things, and I was really happy with the way they did that.”
Sam Yocum recorded the shutout in goal for FHS.
“This was our first shutout of the regular season,” Kennedy said. “I was pleased with our backline and our goalkeeper, Sam Yocum.”
FHS continues tournament play tonight when it plays Western Hills at 8 at Sower Soccer Complex.