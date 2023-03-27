Eileen Butts, the men’s and women’s volleyball coach at Kentucky State, is out recruiting.
For the men’s team, she’s lined up recruits from places like Florida, Arizona, and Las Vegas, but none from Kentucky.
That could change soon.
Boys volleyball is growing in the state and in Frankfort. All three public high schools have boys volleyball teams with Frankfort joining the ranks this year.
Western Hills is in its third year of competition while Franklin County is in its second year.
“It’s catching on quickly,” WHHS coach Mark Wallace said. “Other schools are showing interest. We’re hoping to reach that 42-team threshold next year so we can be sanctioned by the KHSAA.”
A release from the KHSAA in October said 15% participation among all member schools is needed to sponsor a new sport. With a membership of 280 schools in its most recent triennial survey, 42 schools must desire to participate in a sport for the KHSAA board to consider approving a new state championship.
With the way the sport has been growing, that could happen soon.
Outside of Louisville, where private schools have been playing boys volleyball for years, the sport is relatively new to the rest of the state.
“It was us, Henry Clay, West Jessamine, Danville Christian and I believe Lafayette,” Wallace said. “We had a five-team state conference our first year. Last year was around 15 teams, and now it’s around 30.”
Butts, who was the girls volleyball coach at FHS for five years, started a boys team three years ago. The Panthers had three practices before COVID shut down the season.
This year Kelcie Turner, who is also Frankfort’s girls coach, is leading the Panthers in their inaugural season.
“They just want to hit the ball really, really, really hard,” Turner said. “And they are starting to learn real fast we have to pass. If we can’t pass there’s no point practicing hitting. They want to hit, they want to block, they want to jump serve, but we’re working on the finesse part of it.
“We really drilled the rotations, watched videos, and they’ve done a really good job of figuring out their rotations. They’ll say ‘I did this to cause this.’ We’re starting to have those kinds of conversations.”
Frankfort has 16 players out this year, none with volleyball experience and most who play other sports.
That was the case when Western Hills began its team.
“Three years ago some of the boys within the school, mainly soccer team kids, were wanting to form a team, maybe intramural wise,” Wallace said. “They wanted to play.”
Wallace, who has been playing volleyball for 30 years, has been the junior varsity coach with the WHHS girls program and started the middle school program at Bondurant. He also served as a referee in the 11th Region for four years.
“I heard through the grapevine boys volleyball was going to start,” Wallace said. “The kids approached my wife, Stephanie, the band director, and said ‘hey, we know your husband is a volleyball guy. We want to play. Will he help us?’ When I heard that and heard there was interest, at that point I approached the administration in the building and asked if I could form a boys team.”
Wallace and the boys interested in the sport got together and started a team only to have it shut down by COVID after one practice.
The Wolverines were able to play their first season two years ago.
“We’ve been very competitive the first two seasons,” Wallace said. “Luckily we’ve had kids from other sports programs that want to play volleyball in the spring. Really the only sport that can’t participate in volleyball is baseball because they’re playing at the same time we are. We’ve had a lot of soccer kids playing volleyball.
“The interest has been very high. We’ve averaged about 25 kids across JV and varsity. We were able to field JV and varsity for two seasons, and we’re back to that same number this year.
“They’re very enthusiastic. When we break the huddle I ask what’s rule No. 1, and they answer ‘have fun.’ First and foremost, I try to show them how much fun this sport can be.”
PJ Marshall, a senior at FCHS, began playing club volleyball in October 2021.
“We played that club season, and we found out there were four or five schools in central Kentucky that were trying to start up boys volleyball in Kentucky,” PJ said.
“I really wanted an opportunity to play volleyball here and represent my school in the sport that I loved.”
So last year PJ and Adnan Shaik, then a senior at Franklin County, approached PJ’s father, Tom Marshall, about starting a team.
“PJ and Adnan Shaik came up and say ‘hey, will you sponsor a volleyball team?’ I was like, ‘what? Hey, if you can get it passed I’ll do it,'’’ said Marshall, a teacher at FCHS, “and they got it passed and we did it.”
Because boys volleyball isn’t sanctioned by the KHSAA, it’s a club sport, meaning there are no tryouts and no one is cut from the team.
That’s fine with Tom Marshall, who has 28 players out this spring.
“I don’t want to say no because really there are a lot of players who would never play another sport but want to give this a try,” he said. “And I’m like, ‘come on out.’ For me, yes, I want to win, but I want them to enjoy the sport and get to know the sport other than gym volleyball where they smack the ball around.
“I want them to learn the ins and outs, and that’s why I have seven, eight girls from the volleyball team in and out all the time, trying to teach skills, the basic skills, how to move, things like that.
“I can coach the sport now, where I can see some skills, but I can’t coach the skills. I’ve been around enough I know who can go where and where their strengths and weaknesses are by watching, but as for how to dig correctly, how to pass correctly, that’s where I rely on my skill people.”
Wallace, who also has members of the girls volleyball team serving as managers/assistant coaches, makes sure everyone gets to play.
“Anybody that wants to play, if they show up in the gym, they have a uniform and we’ll get them on the court in some form or fashion,” he said. “Now the varsity is the more competitive team obviously, but everybody that wants to play, if they don’t find a spot on that varsity team, the JV is a massive team right now.
“That’s what you need, starting a program, you need that developmental squad on the JV side to develop the kids for varsity down the road.”
For all the teams, learning the game and having fun are the key goals.
“We gave them permission the other day,” Turner said. “They’re not on the hook. We don’t expect them to have an undefeated season. If you think that’s our expectation let go of it now, have fun because it’s the first year.
“If we have a good attitude and we have fun, that’s all that matters because everything else will just come from that.”
