Jett Bradley and Josh Downey were the top finishers for Western Hills at the Greater Louisville Classic cross country meet Saturday at Tom Sawyer Park.
WHHS competed in the high school invitational division of the meet.
Bradley was 81st in the girls race with a time of 20 minutes, 57.30 seconds over 5,000 meters.
Josh Downey ran the 5,000-meter course in 18:35.70 to lead the Wolverines.
WHHS was without several runners Saturday.
Here are the complete results for Western Hills.
GIRLS
81. Jett Bradley 20:57.30, 134. Holland Riddell 21:59.80, 152. Emily Harrod 22:14.40, 258. Allison Harrod 25:00.80, 294. Sara Jones 26:48.80, 305. Harper Heffley 27:53.80.
BOYS
235. Josh Downey 18:35.70, 277. Jon Eades 19:04.20, 370. Matthias Jones 21:11.50, 385. Brenden Bass 22:01.30, 397. Marcus Negron 23:15.70.