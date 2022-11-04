LEXINGTON — Kentucky eclipsed the century mark and closed out its two-game exhibition schedule with a dominating 111-53 win over Division II Kentucky State on Thursday night.

The Cats nearly doubled their offensive production from the exhibition opener against Missouri Western State on Sunday and did so without two of its five starters while also playing with heavy hearts.

K-State's Shamon Mosley tries to dunk on Kentucky's Cason Wallace during the second half Thursday as KSU's Elijah Lockhart (4) looks on. The Cats defeated the Thorobreds 111-53 in an exhibition game at Rupp Arena. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Kentucky State's Jay Murrell looks to drive the ball on Kentucky's Cason Wallace during the second half of the Thorobreds' 111-53 loss to the Cats at Rupp Arena in Lexington Thursday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

