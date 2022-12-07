LOUISVILLE — Howard Schnellenberger's forecast of an eventual national championship for Louisville's football program during his reign never came true, but the late coach was right about another prediction.
"He'll be the coach there (at U of L) some day," Schnellenberger said shortly before his death in March of 2021 in reference to Purdue coach Jeff Brohm. "Jeff will be a great fit ...."
Yes, U of L's fans will finally have their the dream choice at the head of the school's football program. Brohm, a former star quarterback and assistant coach for the Cardinals, is coming home.
After turning down the job four years ago before Scott Satterfield was hired, Brohm will become Louisville's 24th head football coach, according to multiple sources. The news was first reported by ESPN late Wednesday morning and WDRB followed by saying its sources confirmed that Brohm met with Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski at noon and was to speak to his team at 1 p.m.
Sources told WDRB that Brohm met with U of L AD Josh Heird in person Monday afternoon, the same day Satterfield announced that he was leaving to become head coach at Cincinnati and two days after Brohm coached the Boilermakers in the Big Ten championship game against Michigan.
ESPN reported a deal is being finalized for a six-year contract at about $35 million or $5.83 million per year. Brohm currently makes approximately $5.5 million at Purdue, where his buyout is only $1 million. An introductory press conference is expected to come Thursday.
Brohm, 51, cited his loyalty to Purdue when he rejected Louisville's overtures to replace Bobby Petrino in December of 2018, but this time he declined a counteroffer from the Boilers. He will get a head start on hiring a staff because both of his brothers on his Purdue staff — Brian and Greg — are expected to join him at U of L.
Brian, also a former Cardinal quarterback, would be the new offensive coordinator, while Greg, a former wide receiver at U of L, would assume an executive administration role.
The Brohm family ties to Louisville, both the city and the university, run deep. The patriarch, Oscar, starred at quarterback for Flaget High School and then played at U of L. Jeff and Greg both were on the Cards' 1990 team that went 9-1-1 and upset Alabama in the 1991 Fiesta Bowl, although Browning Nagle was the starting quarterback and Jeff played only long enough to throw three incomplete passes, while Greg didn't see action.
Brian quarterbacked U of L's 2006 team that finished 12-1 and defeated Wake Forest 24-13 in the 2007 Orange Bowl. Jeff was the quarterback coach then during his tenure as a Cardinal assistant from 2003-08 under Petrino and Steve Kragthorpe.
Both Jeff and Greg played on state championship teams at Trinity High. Jeff chose U of L over offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee and other blue chip programs.
Jeff took over at Purdue in December 2016 after three successful seasons at Western Kentucky that included back-to-back Conference USA championships. He compiled a 36-34 record in six seasons with the Boilers, including 6-3 in the Big Ten West Division each of the last two years.
He can be counted on to bring an exciting offense to Louisville. His first two teams at WKU led C-USA in passing, and his Purdue teams have finished either first or second in passing yards in the Big Ten the last five years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.