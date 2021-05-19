KSU Thorobred logo

A recent report on the website HBCUSports.com said that Kentucky State is considering moving up to NCAA Division I.

KSU President M. Christopher Brown II said Wednesday the topic isn’t a new one.

“Kentucky State has been talking about it since before I arrived,” he said. “Kentucky State has long talked about moving to Division I.

“There’s certainly interest in some alumni sectors,” Brown added. “I don’t think there’s universal support for the move.”

The HBCUSports.com report focused on KSU and Virginia State possibly reclassifying as DI schools to join the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

The MEAC, an NCAA DI conference made up of primarily HBCU schools, has had five schools leave since 2017 and currently has 11 members.

Kentucky State, currently an NCAA DII school, is a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Brown said there have been conversations between the MEAC and KSU’s athletic department, but that’s as far as the issue has gone.

“We’ve never taken any tangible or proactive action,” he said. “There have been conversations, but nothing tangible has been placed on my desk.”

To make the move, KSU would have to be reclassified by the NCAA, apply to join a new conference and get a release from its current conference.

Is becoming NCAA DI something that could happen at Kentucky State?

“We have so many fish to fry,” Brown said. “It’s an important conversation. The first thing for me is to have stable, permanent leadership in the athletic department. We have an interim athletic director (Terrance Slater) right now.

“You have to do a feasibility study. That’s required of everyone. There are questions: Do you have enough scholarships, can you afford the technology, how much will your travel costs be?

“We don’t want to do it prematurely,” he added. “I want clear data on what and why.”

Brown said he has received 55 applications for the athletic director position and is going through them now. Slater is also the women’s basketball coach and wants to remain in that position.

KSU’s last athletic director was Etienne Thomas, who came to Kentucky State in July 2018. She resigned in November 2019 to become the athletic director at Winston-Salem State University.

