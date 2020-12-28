Call it a Christmas wish.
Kentucky State University President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II wrote an open letter on Friday to Jackson State and its head football coach, former NFL great Deion Sanders, asking for a rematch in the 2021 Circle City Classic.
The two teams met in the 2019 Circle City Classic, which takes place in Indianapolis, with KSU defeating Jackson State 33-25.
Kentucky State competes in NCAA DII while Jackson State, of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, is an NCAA DI playoff subdivision program.
“My in-laws are from Mississippi, and I was in Mississippi for the Christmas holiday,” Brown said. “I was in one of my favorite stores. Everyone there knows me as the president of Alcorn State (Brown was president of JSU's arch-rival from 2011-2013), and there were a lot of Jackson State fans there.
“We were reminiscing about the Jackson State-Alcorn State rivalry, which is huge, and I mentioned that the school where I am now, Kentucky State, beat Jackson State.
“It was all in good fun in a clothing store.”
A rematch between the two schools came up during the conversation, and Brown contacted the Circle City Classic organizers in Indianapolis, who liked the idea of a rematch.
That’s when Brown decided to write the letter.
While he was serious when he asked for the rematch, Brown said the letter was written in fun. And it had another purpose.
“I wanted to congratulate him in earnest,” Brown said about Sanders, who was hired by Jackson State in September. “He’s brought a lot of attention to HBCU football, and I’m glad about that, and he’s recruited an outstanding class.”
The Thorobreds’ win over Jackson State in 2019 was one of two victories over DI programs that season. The other was against Robert Morris.
“We learned, at least on that day, Thorobreds are faster, stronger and more resilient than Tigers,” Brown wrote in his letter. “We welcome the opportunity to verify the natural order of the animal kingdom at the 2021 Circle City Classic during ‘Prime Time.’"
Sanders, whose nickname is Prime Time, played 14 seasons in the NFL for Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington and Baltimore. He also played nine seasons of Major League Baseball with the New York Yankees, Atlanta, Cincinnati and San Francisco.
He won two Super Bowl titles, with San Francisco and Dallas, and made one World Series appearance, with Atlanta, making him the only athlete to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series.
“As the prohibitive favorite in the SWAC, only you know as the new head coach if the Tigers are prepared to face the Thorobreds in a 2021 rematch,” Brown continued in the letter. “The Thorobreds fully understand if the stakes are too high at this time.”
The Thorobreds went 7-3 in 2019, their first season under head coach Charlie Jackson.
KSU was slated to play in the 2020 Circle City Classic, but the game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic before an opponent had been named.
The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, of which Kentucky State is a member, canceled its 2020 fall football season.
The event’s organizers asked Kentucky State if it would play in the 2021 game, and the school agreed to that. An opponent hasn’t been selected.
“What I really like about HBCU sports at its highest level is everyone really supports each other’s schools,” Brown said. “We may be enemies on the field, but we want to see each school be successful.”
As of Monday morning, Brown hadn't received a response from Jackson State.
“Some fans have been on social media, but there’s been nothing official,” he said. “I’m sure they’re like us where everyone is on break.”
Brown concluded his letter on a positive note.
“In the yuletide spirit of peace and goodwill, the Kentucky State University Thorobred family and I wish you only good and positive things during your tenure in Tiger Country,” Brown wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.