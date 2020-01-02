Scoring the first four points of the third quarter, Frankfort’s boys basketball team had Bryan Station’s lead down to seven points, 31-24, with 5:54 left in the period.
Bryan Station led 44-29 when the third quarter ended, and the Defenders were on their way to a 71-35 win Thursday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
“You have to make the most of those opportunities,” FHS coach Chris O’Bryan said. “We keep making the same mistakes. We shoot ourselves in the foot, forcing a shot or turning the ball over.”
Bryan Station led 16-7 after the first quarter, but the Panthers were within five points, 19-14, with four minutes left in the second period.
By halftime, the Defenders led by 11, 31-20. Two free throws by Charlie Ellis and a layup by Chaz Austin cut Bryan Station’s lead to seven, but that was as close as Frankfort got the rest of the game.
The Defenders scored the next 10 points for a 41-24 advantage and were up by 15 points going into the fourth quarter.
Bryan Station outscored FHS 18-3 in the first five minutes of the final period to go ahead 62-33.
“We played with energy, and we play with heart,” O’Bryan said. “We have to learn to play together and play for each other. There are times we have too much one-on-one play.
“We did some nice things, but then we forced some things.”
Austin was the only player in double figures for Frankfort with 11 points.
James Lindsay led Bryan Station (5-9) with 19 points.
The next game for Frankfort (5-10) is a district contest Tuesday at Great Crossing.
“What they have to realize is if they bring their ‘A’ game they can compete,” O’Bryan said, “but they have to compete for 32 minutes.”
BRYAN STATION (71) — Skyler Riley 5, Pierre Petit Frere 9, J’Marious Lindsay 13, Trenton Grundy 8, Savion Holland 2, James Lindsay 19, Cedric Poindexter 8, CriShawn Yocum 4, Trenton Cutwright 3.
FRANKFORT (35) — Charlie Ellis 5, Reed Miklavcic 1, Jordan Blythe 6, Chaz Austin 11, Will O’Bryan 6, Jackson Twombly 6.