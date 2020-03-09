Pikeville junior BriAnna Burbridge was named to the All Mid-South Conference second team for women’s basketball.

Burbridge averaged 10.9 points and 7.6 rebounds, which were both team highs for the 16-15 Bears.

Burbridge was also named to the Academic All Mid-South Conference Team.

To be named to the team, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore academically and must maintain a 3.25 GPA.

Burbridge is a graduate of Frankfort High School.

