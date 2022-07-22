072322.VaughtCol-Keenan Burton_submitted.jpg

Keenan Burton and his family are all smiles over him becoming the fourth player off the 2006-2007 Music City Bowl teams to be inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame. (Photo submitted)

Keenan Burton really can’t rank where being selected for the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame falls on his list of accomplishments.

“It is right up there with everything. Selfishly, I have been waiting for this call for a long time. In life everything should be earned. I feel like I did that. I did everything I was supposed to do and to be in position for this to happen makes me feel really good,” Burton said.

