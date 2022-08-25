When Eileen Butts stepped down as Frankfort High’s volleyball coach after last season, she had no intention of coaching again in the near future.
Then came an opportunity she couldn’t resist.
Last week it was announced that Butts has been hired as the head coach for women’s and men’s volleyball at Kentucky State University. She served as interim coach for the men’s team from the end of March until the end of the men’s season in April.
“An opportunity to coach at the college level,” Butts said about what made the job attractive. “A golden opportunity to live out a dream job would probably be the best way to describe it.”
Butts started the FHS program in 2016 when the Lady Panthers played a couple of junior varsity matches. Frankfort’s first season to play a full varsity schedule was in 2017, when the team was winless.
In 2021, Butts’ last season as the FHS coach, the Lady Panthers went 15-16 and won a district tournament game for the first time in program history.
Butts takes over a women’s team at KSU that went 19-12 last season. Women’s volleyball is a fall sport while men’s volleyball is played in the second semester.
“I love it,” she said. “I’ve got an absolutely fantastic group of young women. They have welcomed me, they are hard working and they are ready to take the conference. They’ve got an enthusiasm and energy right now that just radiates throughout the gym. I love it. I’m enjoying every ounce of it.
“Our whole intent this year is to rebuild and get a SIAC (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) title. That’s their goal, that’s my goal.”
The Thorobreds open their season this weekend, hosting the Kentucky State University Invitational at Bell Gym Friday and Saturday.
Butts got a taste of college coaching at the end of the men’s season last spring, taking over when the previous coach left the position.
“I think there was a little apprehension,” Butts said about the men’s team. “When you have a coach who leaves in the middle of a season, it can rock anyone’s mindset. And so I think they were a little apprehensive.
“It was literally get the call on Tuesday, meet the team on Wednesday, practice with the guys on Thursday and have two NCAA matches, one on Friday and one on Saturday.
“I don’t think we had enough time to completely absorb it. To be honest, more than half were ready to leave, and they all stayed. I’d like to accredit that to the relationships that I built very quickly.”
After stepping in as interim coach, the men’s team won its first match against an NCAA foe, defeating Morehouse College 3-0, and the Thorobreds competed in the first SIAC men’s volleyball tournament, going 0-2.
Last year was the inaugural season for men’s volleyball at KSU, and it was abbreviated because of COVID.
Butts was teaching at FHS when she began coaching the Lady Panthers, and she taught at Great Crossing last year. She has stepped away from teaching this year.
During this journey, her family has continued to live in Frankfort.
“When I say dream, it’s a dream,” Butts said. “ The kids are still at Second Street, we live two or three blocks from here. I’m definitely invested in the community as I have been for the last six years.
“I literally get to wake up and think about nothing but volleyball. It really is a dream, and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to do it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.