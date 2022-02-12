Down 11-0 three minutes into the game and leading scorer Zac Cox out with an Achilles injury, Franklin County’s boys basketball team looked like it was in for a long night Friday.

Instead, Andrew Chenault’s layup at the buzzer gave the Flyers a 53-51 win over Frankfort at FCHS.

“It was a good win for us,” FCHS coach Jonathan Moore said. “I think for our kids, to win without our leading scorer out there, it says a lot about our kids’ character and will to fight.”

The game looked like it was headed to overtime when Frankfort lost the ball out of bounds with 2.2 seconds left and the score tied at 51-51.

FCHS’ Gavin Hurst took the inbounds pass and threw the ball to Zack Claudio, who found Chenault under basket for the game-winning basket.

“I didn’t think I’d get it off in time,” Chenault said. “I felt relief, winning one of our district games.”

Chenault finished as the Flyers’ leading scorer with 21 points.

“I thought Andrew Chenault, who had a really tough game over at Hills Wednesday, missed some shots in there, he responded,” Moore said. 

Frankfort led nearly the entire first half, but with seven-tenths of a second left in the half, the Panthers were called for a foul.

FCHS’ Kiyas White hit three free throws to tie the game at 26-26 at the break, and the Flyers scored the first six points of the third quarter to lead 32-26.

The quarter ended with Franklin County leading 45-42, and the Flyers scored the first basket of the fourth quarter for a 47-42 advantage.

That’s when the Panthers began a 9-0 run, with seven points from Jordan Blythe, to go ahead 51-49 with 2:13 left in the game.

A layup by FCHS’ Jayden Mattison tied the game with 1:47 remaining

In the final minute, Frankfort missed the front end of the bonus, the Flyers turned the ball over on a bad pass, and the Panthers lost the ball out of bounds on a pass under the basket, setting up the final play.

“All you’re really playing for is to give yourself a chance at the end,” FHS coach Butch Jointer said. “We gave ourselves a chance, but it didn’t pan out.”

Blythe led all players with 22 points, and Charlie Ellis scored 14 points.

Besides Chenault, Mattison was also in double figures for the Flyers with 13 points.

“These types of games can come down to the end,” Jointer said of rivalries. “I give credit where it’s due, and Coach Moore coached a hell of a game. We’ll be perfectly fine.”

Now 11-15 overall and 3-4 in the district, Frankfort plays its next game at home Monday against Western Hills in a district matchup.

Friday’s game was the Flyers’ final home game and final district game of the regular season.

FCHS (9-16, 2-5) plays at Eastern Saturday, Madison Southern Tuesday and Anderson County Thursday.

FRANKFORT (51) — Jordan Blythe 22, Caleb Hack 7, Ashtin Austin 2, Charlie Ellis 14, Carter Gilbert 2, Elijah Walker 4.

FRANKLIN CO. (53) — Kiyas White 5, Zack Claudio 5, Gavin Hurst 3, Jayden Mattison 13, Tyler Valentine 4, Dominick Taylor 2, Andrew Chenault 21.

