A week off and a dose of rest came at the right time for Kentucky's football team. It was much needed.
Coming off hard-fought victories over Florida and LSU, followed by a loss to top-ranked Georgia, a bye this week has given the Wildcats a chance to heal both mentally and physically going into the final five weeks of the regular season.
The reboot begins on the day before Halloween against Mississippi State in Starkville, followed by league games against Tennessee and Vanderbilt, giving the Wildcats an opportunity to snatch up three more Southeastern Conference victories in what has already been a memorable start for the 15th-ranked Wildcats.
Obviously, a Mike Leach coached team is a concern, but perhaps the team to watch is Tennessee. That contest on the first weekend of November could very well determine the second-place finisher in the SEC East.
The Volunteers have been undergoing a change of identity under first-year Volunteers coach Josh Heupel, but Tennessee has been known to score points in bunches, just as it did against Missouri, torching the Tigers by putting up 62 points, followed by 45 points in a win over South Carolina a week later.
However, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops knows the Wildcats control their own destiny at this point and has a pulse on his team’s ability to bounce back, especially given the fact that it proved itself worthy of being a contender in the SEC against the Gators and Tigers. From here on out, Stoops wants the Wildcats to use a one-week season approach during the final five weeks.
“Our team knows we have a good football team,” he said. “They know that we can compete and play better than we did (against Georgia). They have a strong belief system. … They know they belong and we have to regroup.”
Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari also believes the Wildcats will recover successfully and helped Stoops bounce back quickly after the loss to the Bulldogs last weekend. Stoops was understandably down following the team's first setback of the year, and Calipari credited the Wildcats for their ability to compete in a hostile environment.
“I called him after (the) Georgia (game) and he was upset,” Calipari said. “He thought we could have played better. I said, ‘Mark, it was a rock fight. It was a rock fight. You're not going to have execution. You're trying to survive, and your kids never budged.’”
Now that Georgia is the rearview mirror, Stoops isn’t looking back but also knows the Wildcats can’t get ahead of themselves, given the success they’ve already enjoyed this year.
“We can't get too far ahead of us on any given Saturday,” he said. “Crazy things happen … this is college football. It's chaos at times and we have to concentrate on ourselves.”
It has indeed been crazy times, but it's that time of the year when the movers and shakers separate themselves from the rest of the pack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.