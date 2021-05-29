“Thank goodness that we could tap into that market (last year), but it's not something that we're saying that we're just going to live by,” Calipari said Friday.
For the second straight season, at least three or more experienced players have transferred to Kentucky via the transfer portal. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kellan Grady, CJ Fredrick and Sahvir Wheeler will give the Wildcats experience next season in a time in which adding transfers was the best option for Calipari and his staff.
“This is a different place for that but this year it’s good. I’m not sure where it will go going forward but we’ll be evaluating,” Calipari said.
According to Calipari, more than 130 programs had at least six players enter the transfer portal two weeks ago and said that number may be up to 150 because of the popularity of the portal.
“… It’s almost like, ‘Who’s going to do it? Okay, I understand. Now who are we getting?’” he said. “Four years ago, if five players transferred from a team, everybody would go crazy. ‘The program is crumbling.’ Well, 150 programs are crumbling.”
The recent rise in transfers has created an immediate adjustment for college coaches.
“As the NCAA, we have to be able to be nimble and pivot with all this stuff we're doing that's changing the game, you can't have it take two years,” Calipari said. “To change something that had unintended consequences, whether it's the portal, whether it's name, image and likeness, we may need to turn on a dime right now.
"It's like you're on an aircraft carrier. Need to be on a speed boat the next three years because we don't know where any of this stuff is going. And we're guessing, I'm guessing like everybody else, and my thoughts are always going to be three or four years out, what this looks like.
"With all the leagues and all the stuff and all the transfers and the change in my staff, how do we take advantage? How do we stay the gold standard in all this?"
Calipari added he is hopeful the Southeastern Conference will waive its current rule that requires transfers to sit out a season before becoming eligible.
“The whole entire country is giving these kids the ability to transfer wherever and every league has, I can't imagine we'd be able to do anything different,” he said.
Brooks back?
Calipari hinted that Keion Brooks its expected to return for a third season with the Wildcats.
Brooks hasn’t made an official announcement regarding his future but is scheduled to be available for interviews during the team’s camp appearance on June 4 in Elizabethtown.
“Lance (Ware) and Keion are going to be big players for us,” Calipari said. “… this should be Keion’s year. He’s that veteran that you’re saying, ‘you’ve got to be the center of this.’”
Calipari said the players were scheduled to report back to campus Friday.
“We'll have a team full of guys to get ready for what we're doing,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
With teams like UK that rely on “one and dones”, the transfer portal is essential to get some experience on the roster. They had transfers last year and could win enough games to get in the NIT, much less the NCAA. Cala Prairie how to decide is it going to recruit teams to win the NCAA, or coach a free farm team to meet draft eligibility requirements for the NBA? It looks like the latter over the years, and is that why they athletic dept. paying him $5 million a year? How much is the the NBA paying him? If they are not paying him, I’d say they owe him some money!
Players that he is getting our art the true blue chippers like the old days, who now are filling the ranks of the NBA in the playoffs. He’s getting four-star instead of five star players now because there’s so much competition out there for them. What that spells is boring,
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.