Reed Sheppard is one of five heralded seniors signed by Kentucky coach John Calipari. (Photo submitted)

LEXINGTON — Kentucky coach John Calipari signed five players during the early signing period, including heralded guard D.J. Wagner.

Aaron Bradshaw, Robert Dillingham, Justin Edwards and North Laurel High School standout Reed Sheppard joined the class anchored by Wagner, the school announced Monday.

