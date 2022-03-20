LEXINGTON — Coach John Calipari took the blame for his team’s shocking first-round 85-79 overtime loss to Saint Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament.

“We were all ready for this year,” he said in a social media post on Saturday. “This team didn’t disappoint and I remain proud and fond of each of these players. Please steer your disappointment and anger toward me. These kids did this for all of the BBN and I wish I could have dragged them over the finish line.”

031622.UK-Calipari_Keith Taylor.jpg

Kentucky coach John Calipari smiles after answering a question Wednesday in Indianapolis. (Keith Taylor | Kentucky Today)

 

Kentucky stumbled at the end of the season and lost four of its last nine games to finish with a 26-8 record that ended the year with a two-game losing streak. The Wildcats were unbeatable at home (18-0) but were 6-5 in true road games and compiled a 2-3 record in games played on a neutral-site court.

The Kentucky coach added the Wildcats deserved a better finish following last year’s 9-16 campaign and off-the-court battle with a national health pandemic.

“I feel for our team, our fans and our staff,” he said. “This team deserved something good to happen because of how they worked and what great teammates they became. Our fans deserved it too. You stayed with us when COVID-19 shut down the tournament two years ago, and we all wanted to see that team make a special run. We all went through last season, which started late and never really got going, and was disappointing to all involved.”

Kentucky finished the NCAA Tournament as one of the only top seeds to lose in the opening round and it marked the Wildcats’ first opening round exodus from the tournament since 2008. Marquette defeated No. 11 seed Kentucky 74-66 in Sacramento.

Calipari has shifted his focus “on these kids and recruiting so we continue being a program that has a chance to do something special every year.”

“The culture we've built in this program expects that and demands it,” he said. "I love and appreciate our fans.”

Calipari has come under intense criticism on social media for Kentucky's failure in the overtime loss to St. Peter's on Thursday that eliminated them from the NCAA Tournament for the first time in his tenure.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription