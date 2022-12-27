122822.UK-Calipari-submitted.png

Kentucky coach John Calipari encourages from the sidelines. The Wildcats play at Missouri Wednesday. (Les Nicholson photo)

LEXINGTON — John Calipari is stressing patience as Kentucky switches its focus to the Southeastern Conference portion of the schedule during the final week of the calendar year.

The 19th-ranked Wildcats (8-3) have had little trouble against non-conference opponents but have struggled against Power 5 conference foes, losing to Michigan State, Gonzaga and UCLA. Eleven games into the season, Calipari is still figuring out his squad and started Chris Livingston and Lance Ware in an 88-68 win over Florida A&M in the team’s last outing on Dec. 21.

