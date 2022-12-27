LEXINGTON — John Calipari is stressing patience as Kentucky switches its focus to the Southeastern Conference portion of the schedule during the final week of the calendar year.
The 19th-ranked Wildcats (8-3) have had little trouble against non-conference opponents but have struggled against Power 5 conference foes, losing to Michigan State, Gonzaga and UCLA. Eleven games into the season, Calipari is still figuring out his squad and started Chris Livingston and Lance Ware in an 88-68 win over Florida A&M in the team’s last outing on Dec. 21.
“I’m not budging … combinations matter with this group,” the Kentucky coach said. “We’re going to have to have some good combinations. We’re still a work in progress, and I would tell everybody, just be patient. You know, if you’ve watched me work and coach in the past, it takes time to get it all together, and I’m not panicked. ... I’m the biggest proponent for guys in (the locker) room.”
Still, the Kentucky coach said the Wildcats have “got work to do now.” Calipari wants his squad to get back to being consistent on defense. After holding UCLA to 63 points on Dec. 17, Kentucky surrendered 68 points to the Rattlers.
“We didn’t defend (against Florida A&M) like we’ve been defending,” he said. “It’s crazy. I mean, the one thing that we could rely on is that we would really, really guard. They beat us on the bounce, they beat us shooting threes, they beat us offensive rebounding.”
Kentucky is one of six SEC teams in the Associated Press Top 25, but Tennessee (No. 7), Alabama (No. 8) and Arkansas (No. 9) are ranked above the Wildcats. Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State and Missouri are each off to an 11-1 start, with the Tigers the lone team among the four not ranked.
Kentucky plays at Missouri Wednesday.
While defense is a priority for Calipari, he seeks improvement from the free throw line. As a team, Kentucky is shooting 66% from the charity stripe. CJ Fredrick and Livingston are the top two with a combined 27-32 for the season, while the rest of the team is 106-168 on the season. Fredrick has missed just two free throws on 14 attempts.
“The free throw shooting is driving me crazy because we should be one of the best in the country,” Calipari said. “We’re missing front-end one-on-ones, like badly, like demoralizingly. We should be one of the best free throw shooting teams.”
The problem, Calipari said, is a lack of overall mental toughness.
“In the Power Five games, we’re shooting 58% from the foul line — 58%,” he said. “You can’t win games shooting 58%. We’re taking four more threes than all those teams per game. Four more. So you’re doing some things different, but making free throws is how you advance. We’ve got to do it. We haven’t been doing it.”
As a solution, Calipari has been using different schemes in practice to emphasize the importance of free throw shooting.
“(We’re) making them shoot one-on-ones and make 10 in a row and make 100 before (they) leave the gym,” he said. “I really believe the more attention you bring to it, the worse it gets. I also know it is contagious; when one guy gets up and misses two, the next guy is missing two. We’re one of those teams that hasn’t figured all this stuff out yet.”
Gametracker: Kentucky at Missouri, 7 p.m., Wednesday. TV/Radio: SECN, UK Radio Network.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.