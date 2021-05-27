MIDWAY — Krystal Cammuse is returning to her softball coaching roots.

The Frankfort native has been named head coach at Midway University.

Krystal Cammuse

Frankfort native Krystal Cammuse was named head softball coach at Midway University on Thursday. (Photo submitted)

“We are excited to welcome Krystal back to Midway University to lead our softball program,” stated Vice President of Admissions and Student Affairs Rusty Kennedy. “She brings a wealth of experience with her and was a huge part in leading our program to the NAIA National Tournament during her time here.”

She spent three seasons as an assistant with the program from September 2016 to July 2019. During her stint the Eagles earned its first berth in the NAIA National Championship in school history. The program received an automatic berth with a runner-up finish in the River States Conference tournament. The Eagles also amassed 74 victories during her tenure.

“Midway holds a special place in my heart and I am beyond excited to be back,” Cammuse said. “I want to thank Rusty Kennedy for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to lead the Midway softball program.”

She has spent the past few years as an assistant coach at Centre College in Danville, where she oversaw the pitching staff. Cammuse got her start at her alma mater, St. Catherine College, in 2015. The school closed the following year.

“Krystal’s passion for creating a team culture and a winning environment in the program really impressed me during the process. I look forward to working with her and watching our softball program under her direction,” Kennedy added.

As a collegiate player, Cammuse twice earned All-Conference honors including first team as a senior and second team honors as a junior. She also finished as the program’s all-time career strikeout leader with 535 strikeouts during her four seasons.

Cammuse, a 2011 Western Hills graduate, earned a Bachelor’s degree in business management and an associates degree in early childhood development from St. Catharine.

“Our goal is to not only work towards a championship, but to become better people and leaders both on and off the field,” Cammuse stated.

