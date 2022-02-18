021922.Campbell Brothers_ly.jpg

Brothers Walter, left, and Javeon Campbell are averaging double-doubles for the Western Hills basketball team. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

A full basketball season and an extra year of experience have served Western Hills’ Walter and Javeon Campbell well.

The brothers are both averaging double-doubles for the Wolverines heading into next week’s district tournament.

Walter, a 6-5 junior, is averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds per game, and Javeon, a 6-6 freshman, is averaging 15.4 points and 10 rebounds.

“I feel like I have to lead a little more, be everywhere on the court at all times and make sure my teammates are in a good spot,” Walter said about his role on this year’s team.

He averaged 15 points and nine rebounds in 22 games last year in a season that was delayed, rearranged and rescheduled because of COVID.

“Yeah, I just have to be more of a leader, too,” Javeon said. “I can’t take no plays off, I’ve got to keep on going, talk to the team, everyone on the floor, and be more active than last year.”

Javeon has made a big jump this year after averaging 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 14 games last season.

After playing before crowds that were limited by COVID last year, the brothers are enjoying this season.

“I never played in that type of game,” Javeon said. “When we played (Franklin) County at County, I’d never played in nothing like that.”

“Our biggest crowd last year was at district,” Walter said, “and they only had half the bleachers out.”

The Campbells, who have been playing basketball for about seven years, also play AAU ball. They played football when they were younger, but basketball is their only sport now.

“I think basketball is just better for me,” Walter said. “I just like it better, and I like the crowds.”

The brothers say they’re competitive, but it’s working to their advantage.

“It makes us better going against each other every day,” Javeon said.

They’ll have an extra year to work together as both brothers took the COVID year with an added year of eligibility.

“I’m still young; that was a big part of it,” Walter, 17, said of the decision to repeat his junior year. “I just wanted to re-experience this, get better.” Javeon is 15 years old.

WHHS coach Geoff Cody is glad to have the pair back for an extra year and not just because of what they bring to the court.

“They’re both the most well-mannered kids to be around,” he said. “As dominant as they are on the court, they’re even better people. I’m fortunate to be able to coach them. They’re just great kids.”

The Wolverines are 14-13 heading into the 41st District tournament, which is being played next week at Frankfort’s F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

WHHS, the No. 2 seed, faces third-seeded Franklin County Wednesday at 8 p.m.

“I feel like we get better every game,” Walter said. “Next week is what it comes down to.”

