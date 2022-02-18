A full basketball season and an extra year of experience have served Western Hills’ Walter and Javeon Campbell well.
The brothers are both averaging double-doubles for the Wolverines heading into next week’s district tournament.
Walter, a 6-5 junior, is averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds per game, and Javeon, a 6-6 freshman, is averaging 15.4 points and 10 rebounds.
“I feel like I have to lead a little more, be everywhere on the court at all times and make sure my teammates are in a good spot,” Walter said about his role on this year’s team.
He averaged 15 points and nine rebounds in 22 games last year in a season that was delayed, rearranged and rescheduled because of COVID.
“Yeah, I just have to be more of a leader, too,” Javeon said. “I can’t take no plays off, I’ve got to keep on going, talk to the team, everyone on the floor, and be more active than last year.”
Javeon has made a big jump this year after averaging 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 14 games last season.
After playing before crowds that were limited by COVID last year, the brothers are enjoying this season.
“I never played in that type of game,” Javeon said. “When we played (Franklin) County at County, I’d never played in nothing like that.”
“Our biggest crowd last year was at district,” Walter said, “and they only had half the bleachers out.”
The Campbells, who have been playing basketball for about seven years, also play AAU ball. They played football when they were younger, but basketball is their only sport now.
“I think basketball is just better for me,” Walter said. “I just like it better, and I like the crowds.”
The brothers say they’re competitive, but it’s working to their advantage.
“It makes us better going against each other every day,” Javeon said.
They’ll have an extra year to work together as both brothers took the COVID year with an added year of eligibility.
“I’m still young; that was a big part of it,” Walter, 17, said of the decision to repeat his junior year. “I just wanted to re-experience this, get better.” Javeon is 15 years old.
WHHS coach Geoff Cody is glad to have the pair back for an extra year and not just because of what they bring to the court.
“They’re both the most well-mannered kids to be around,” he said. “As dominant as they are on the court, they’re even better people. I’m fortunate to be able to coach them. They’re just great kids.”
The Wolverines are 14-13 heading into the 41st District tournament, which is being played next week at Frankfort’s F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
WHHS, the No. 2 seed, faces third-seeded Franklin County Wednesday at 8 p.m.
“I feel like we get better every game,” Walter said. “Next week is what it comes down to.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.