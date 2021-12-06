Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ boys basketball team lost to Henry Clay 83-65 Friday at WHHS.

Javeon Campbell went 13-for-16 from the field and 7-for-10 from the foul line to score 33 points for the Wolverines, and he also grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds.

Also scoring for Western Hills were Zach Semones with 16 points, Walter Campbell with 13, and Navi Starks with three points. Walter Campbell grabbed 10 rebounds to record a double-double.

WHHS (1-2) plays at Sayre Monday night.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription