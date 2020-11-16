Campbellsville University’s Logan Hawkins wasn’t thinking of himself when he talked about goals for bass fishing season.
But Hawkins and teammate Colby Hays came up big in the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship, which took place Halloween weekend at the Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Florida.
Hawkins, a sophomore and graduate of Western Hills, and Hays, a Campbellsville graduate student and a graduate of Pulaski County High, finished 25th in the tournament.
“We wanted to get as many boats qualified as we could, and we ended up with six boats,” Hawkins said of the goal this season. “That was pretty good.”
Of the six boats Campbellsville had at the national tournament, Hawkins and Hays finished second, trailing just teammates Grant Adams and Will Rigdon, who placed 16th.
The tournament was a three-day event, but only the top 12 boats after the first two days competed on the third day.
After the first day of competition, Hawkins and Hays were in 69th place.
“This was a lot different fishing,” Hawkins said. “There was a lot of grass. We started in the shallow end, in the matted grass, and the first day we only had 10 pounds.
“The second day we started at the shallow water. We caught our limit (five fish) and only had seven pounds.”
That brought about a change in strategy and location.
“We had to do something different,” Hawkins said. “We fished a spot in practice where we caught one fish. We went there and the first fish we caught was 3½ pounds. We spent the rest of the day in that one spot.”
Competitors can only keep five fish per boat, but they can pull out the smallest fish with each catch. All the fish Hawkins and Hays kept the second day came from the second spot they fished.
“I feel like if where we fished on Day 2, if we’d fished there on Day 1, we could have finished way higher than 25,” Hawkins said.
The pair caught 10 fish with a total weight of 28 pounds to finish 25th.
In bass fishing, each boat has two fishermen.
“We kind of get to pick, and our coach has a say,” Hawkins said about how the pairings are made. “It’s who we feel comfortable fishing with and who we do good with.”
Hawkins was a member of the WHHS bass fishing team for two years and the Wolverine football team for four years.
The son of Kelley and Mike Hawkins, Logan was 5 years old when his father introduced him to fishing.
“I’ve always liked fishing,” Logan Hawkins said. “I like being outdoors. I hunt, and I probably like hunting more than fishing, but I like being outdoors, being on the lake.”
Hawkins and Hays qualified for the national tournament on Oct. 3 during a tournament at Lake Cumberland.
The national tournament normally takes place in the summer but was moved to the fall because of COVID-19.
