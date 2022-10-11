The air is crisp, the leaves are changing color, and the paddling conditions on the Kentucky River are ideal. Over the last few weeks, Canoe Kentucky has taken full advantage of the perfect fall paddling weather, hosting Paddle for a Purpose, a six-week fundraising event in support of local conservation organization, Woods and Waters Land Trust.

101222.Canoe Kentucky fundraiser1_submitted.jpeg

Canoe Kentucky is hosting Paddle for a Purpose, a six-week fundraising event for Woods and Waters Land Trust. (Photo submitted)

Each Sunday, Paddle for a Purpose participants join Canoe Kentucky, paddling a different section of the lower Kentucky River. The fundraiser started in late September with a paddle in downtown Frankfort and a kickoff event at River View Park.

101222.Canoe Kentucky fundraiser_submitted.jpeg

Paddlers can participate in Paddle for a Purpose, a fundraising event to benefit Woods and Waters Land Trust. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription